Central Kanuri Wikimedians Community host Training in Maiduguri to Advanced its Visibility across Higher Institution of Learning

The Central Kanuri Community is a non-recognized group of Wikimedia editors with a mission to promote Wikimedia project in Kanuri language to empower its community members with extensive awareness across Borno State.The Awareness workshop that lasted for three day cover the most popular Wikimedia project including Wikipedia, Wikidata and Wikimedia commons with the aim of boosting the morale of existing editors and newbies. It also equipped the student and lecturers with the skills on how the Wikipedia is changing the narratives of small languages across the world.

Project Goals

Increasing the awareness of kanuri languages across the Borno State institution of learning Training existing editors and recruiting new editors Partnership with linguistic research institute, colleges and universities.

Activity Breakdown

Editors recruitment and edit-a-thons: during the campaign, the central Wikimedia community successfully recruited 20 new editors, providing them with training and mentorship to contribute effectively to Wikimedia projects. Through a series of well-organized edit-a-thon and community engagements, the campaign facilitated the creation of over 140 new articles and the improvement of more than 170 existing articles related to Kanuri language, history and culture.

These activities significantly enriched Kanuri-related content on Wikipedia and strengthened the capacity of emerging editors within the community Partnership and Collaboration: the campaign also strengthened its network by establishing meaningful partnership over five institutions, including cultural organizations, academic bodies, and linguistic research Centres. These collaboration enhanced access to credible resources, supported content development, and created a sustainable framework for promoting and preserving the Kanuri language. Through these partnerships, the central Kanuri Wikimedia community has positioned itself as a key stakeholder in language documentation, digital preservation, and open-knowledge advocacy.

