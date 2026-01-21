ZedWiki Podcast Welcomes Its First Human Host as It Centers on Wiki Loves Folklore 2026

Thandi the new Host of the ZedWiki Podcast

The ZedWiki Podcast is entering a new chapter. For the first time since its launch, the podcast will be hosted by a human presenter, marking a significant shift in how stories are told, shared, and experienced within the ZedWiki project. The ZedWiki Podcast production team has confirmed that Thandiwe Kasanda, a registered nurse based in Zambia, will officially take over as host starting February 2026, replacing the text-to-speech AI which was powered by ChatGPT.

Since its debut in October 2025, the ZedWiki Podcast has been powered by a text-to-speech AI host voice named Blueprint. While this approach allowed the team to experiment with accessible and innovative storytelling, it also revealed the limitations of an emotionless voice when engaging with culture, folklore, and lived experiences. The shift from an AI-powered host to a human presenter reflects the evolution of the ZedWiki Podcast—from a technical experiment to a living conversation grounded in people, place, and culture.

“The next phase of the podcast needed warmth, humor, and character,” Kanguya Louis the sound engineer noted. “A human voice allows stories to breathe. I don’t know if you understand what I mean by that… there is that ka thing that a human being and voice brings out…”

The transition to a human host comes at a meaningful moment. Beginning February 2026, Thandi will carry the torch for the podcast, shaping discussions that connect community voices with the Wikimedia movement’s mission of open knowledge. Thandi’s hosting style is expected to bring personality and emotional depth to conversations around folklore, traditions, ceremonies, and oral histories—elements that are best conveyed through human expression rather than automated narration. The episode two of the second season will be centered on Wiki Loves Folklore 2026, with a strong focus on the theme of Zambian culture and heritage.

In alignment with Wiki Loves Folklore 2026, the ZedWiki Podcast will be hosted from Chipata, Eastern Province of Zambia—home of the Nc’wala Ceremony, one of Zambia’s most significant cultural events. By situating the podcast in Chipata, the team aims to:

Support and highlight the Nc’wala Ceremony

Encourage local participation in Wiki Loves Folklore 2026

Document folklore through written articles and media contributions

Community members will be encouraged to contribute folklore content not only through writing, but also through the lens—including photographs, videos, and audio recordings uploaded to Wikimedia Commons. As Wiki Loves Folklore 2026 unfolds, the ZedWiki Podcast aims to serve as both a platform and a catalyst—amplifying Zambia’s folklore while inviting communities to document, preserve, and share their heritage with the world. Now, with a human face and voice leading the show, the podcast seeks to expand its reach through video and short-form content, creating new opportunities for storytelling and community engagement.

