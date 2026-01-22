Have a look at Vietnamese Wikipedia’s candidates for Article of the Year 2025

There are 18 in total, including 3 K-dramas, 2 Hollywood actors, and 2 classical music composers

With its sheer volume and accessibility, Vietnamese Wikipedia (https://vi.wikipedia.org) is arguably the #1 reference website in Vietnam. Recently, there has been a shift toward prioritizing quality over quantity—an effort to create articles that serve as a true reflection of humanity’s collective knowledge, providing the most comprehensive and helpful reference possible for readers.

In order to promote high-quality content even further, the Article of the Year award was introduced in 2024, inspired by a similar initiative on the Russian Wikipedia.

Eligibility

To be eligible for the award, candidates must first achieve Featured Articles status, a status acquired only by those that have reached their highest quality, the article has been checked for accuracy, neutral tone, and complete sourcing and passed a formal community review to earn the title. For the Vietnamese community, many of these top-tier articles benefit from what we call a “proven blueprint” from the English or Chinese editions. Because the English version has already spent years researching, organizing, and verifying every fact to reach Featured status, a Vietnamese editor doesn’t have to start from zero. Instead, they can translate this high-quality foundation and then “localize” it with Vietnamese sources, similar to how international books are translated for a Vietnamese audience.

Candidates

The 18 candidates are as follows, with a focus on entertainment, history, politics, and classical music.

Entertainment

Entertainment continues to be one of the most prominent topics on Wikipedia. Here are six nominations that prove it.

Hậu duệ Mặt Trời The 2016 K-drama hit Hậu duệ Mặt Trời (Descendants of the Sun), starring Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, is famous for its romantic and action-packed story. The article went through a major expansion and overhaul in July 2025. Whether you are a casual viewer or a die-hard fan, this featured article is now the ultimate reliable guide to the series.

Hẹn hò chốn công sở

Also known as Business Proposal, a rom-com starring Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong that went popular on the Internet in 2021. It is a classic ‘Cinderella’ story about a woman who meets a man who turns out to be the CEO of her company—and who slowly falls head over heels for her.

Báo động khẩn, tình yêu hạ cánh

Also known as Crash Landing on You, is another South Korean smash hit. Released in 2019 and starring Huyn Bin and Son Ye-jin, it tells the idealistic story of a romance between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean officer. Even today, it remains one of the most iconic rom-coms of all time. The Wikipedia article is especially impressive because it uses original Korean-language sources. This ensures the content is comprehensive and covers details that are often missing from articles that only use Vietnamese or English sources.

Brie Larson

Robert Pattinson

Both are Hollywood stars who are now household names. These articles benefit directly from the pre-existing quality of English Wikipedia. By translating an established Featured Article, editors can achieve the same status in the Vietnamese version with significantly less effort than writing from scratch.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) became the fastest-selling entertainment product in history when it first came out, and it remains a massive favorite among Vietnamese gamers today. This is the first-ever article about a video game to be nominated for the ‘Article of the Year’ award, making it a must-read for fans who want to see the incredible details behind the game.

History

Lịch sử, aka history itself. A full translation from a previously promoted Featured Article from the English Wikipedia with added etymology to explain the term “history” (“lịch sử”) in Vietnamese. A basic yet important topic for humanity, a must read for everyone.

Hanoi’s War

“Hanoi’s War” is a highly acclaimed non-fiction book about the Vietnam War, written by Lien-Hang T. Nguyen, a Vietnamese-American scholar, and published in 2012. It is considered a milestone in historical research because the author was the first scholar permitted to access confidential archives from Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, providing a look at documents that were previously hidden from both Vietnamese and foreign researchers. An original work you won’t find anywhere else, only available on the Vietnamese Wikipedia.

Lịch sử Công giáo Việt Nam (1975–1990)

The history of Catholics in Vietnam between 1975 and 1990 is a story of a major religious community trying to find its place during a time of extreme political change. For context, 1975 marked the end of the Vietnam War, when the Communist North and the Republic of the South were unified under one government. Before this, the Catholic Church in the South was a powerful social and political force, but after 1975, the community entered a period of deep fear and uncertainty. The article is built from the ground up and represents the unique research and dedication of our local editors.

Politics

This article is a proud example of native content. Nghị định 168/2024/NĐ–CP aka Decree 168/2024/NĐ-CP, a newly introduced regulation from the government of Vietnam that took effect on January 1, 2025. The law has drawn intense scrutiny because it drastically increases road traffic fines—some by up to 50 times—often exceeding the average monthly income of a typical worker. Drafted by the Ministry of Public Safety, the decree was issued and implemented within just a few days, leading to public debate regarding its transparency and the ‘rushed’ nature of its enforcement.

Lê Duẩn was arguably the most powerful man in 20th-century Vietnamese history, yet he remains significantly less famous internationally than the country’s founding father, Hồ Chí Minh. His leadership was defined by a relentless commitment to socialist ideals and national independence. The article originally started as a translation of a Good Article from English Wikipedia, but the author has since expanded it significantly with additional sources to meet the highest quality standards.

Classical music composers

This year witnesses a sudden surge in classical music among newly elected Featured Articles on the Vietnamese Wikipedia. Frédéric Chopin achieved this status in February 2025, while Maurice Ravel followed in December of the same year, both of which are translated from corresponding high-quality articles from English Wikipedia. Both men were virtuoso pianists who placed the piano at the absolute center of their musical lives.

Other nominations

Tuân Tử

Also known as Xunzi, this monumental philosopher lived in ancient China and was one of the three greatest pillars of ancient Confucianism. He is most famous for his realistic—and sometimes controversial—belief that ‘human nature is inherently evil,’ arguing that humans are born with selfish desires and that goodness is an artificial result achieved only through rigorous education and social rituals. The article effectively leverages the groundwork laid by the English version and the promoted Featured Article Chinese version, supplemented by books in Vietnamese published by reputable publishers.

Giao tiếp

Communication is one of the most basic, yet essential, building blocks of humanity. But did you know it’s not just a human thing? This fascinating article takes a deep dive into the world of interaction—from how we talk to each other to how plants send chemical warnings and how pets ‘chat’ with their owners. Whether you’re curious about the science of language or just want to know how your dog understands your mood, this is an absolute must-read.

Đại số

Algebra, a branch of mathematics. A full translation from the English article. Hopefully we’ll get to see a high-quality article about geometry soon enough. Are you team Algebra or team Geometry? Let me know in the comments.

Ovalipes catharus

A species of crab found around the coasts of New Zealand and the Chatham Islands.

Mališan (tàu ngầm Nam Tư)

A submarine that used to serve in the Yugoslav Navy

