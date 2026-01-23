Celebrating 25 Years of Wikipedia: WikiClub Tech UIT Marks a Milestone in Open Knowledge

Date: 15 January 2026

Location: United Institute of Technology, Prayagraj

Organized by: WikiClub Tech – UIT

On 15th January 2026, WikiClub Tech – UIT proudly celebrated Wikipedia’s 25th Birthday at United Institute of Technology, commemorating a remarkable milestone in the global journey of free and open knowledge. The event brought together students, technology enthusiasts, and contributors who share a collective passion for learning, collaboration, and the open-source movement.

The celebration served as a platform to reflect on Wikipedia’s impact over the past 25 years and to inspire the next generation of contributors to actively participate in the Wikimedia ecosystem.

Insights into Wikipedia and Open Knowledge

The event began with an informative session by Reeti Singh, Envoy of WikiClub Tech – UIT, who addressed the gathering and shared valuable insights into Wikipedia’s history, core principles, and vision. Her talk emphasized the importance of responsible contribution, neutrality, and verifiability in maintaining Wikipedia as one of the world’s largest and most trusted open knowledge platforms.

She highlighted how Wikipedia continues to empower millions of people globally by providing accessible, reliable, and freely available information, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of open education.

Understanding Open-Source Culture and the Wikimedia Ecosystem

Adding depth to the discussions, Ankit Kumar Verma, Project Coordinator of WikiClub Tech India at IIIT Hyderabad, delivered an engaging session on open-source culture and the broader Wikimedia ecosystem. He spoke about the critical role of community-driven collaboration in sustaining open-source projects and explained how Wikimedia initiatives extend far beyond Wikipedia.

His session encouraged students to explore contribution opportunities across Wikimedia projects and highlighted how active participation can help individuals grow both technically and professionally.

Women in Tech: Experiences and Inspiration

One of the most inspiring segments of the event was a session by Arpita Jain, Management Lead, WikiClub Tech – UIT. She shared her experiences in the Women in Tech space, discussing challenges, opportunities, and the importance of inclusivity and representation in technology and open-source communities.

Her talk motivated students especially women, to confidently engage, contribute, and take leadership roles within tech and knowledge-sharing communities.

A Meaningful Conclusion

The celebration concluded on an enthusiastic and inspiring note, successfully commemorating 25 years of Wikipedia while reinforcing the values of open knowledge, collaboration, inclusivity, and community-driven innovation.

Through insightful talks, meaningful discussions, and active participation, the event reaffirmed WikiClub Tech – UIT’s commitment to promoting free knowledge and empowering students to become contributors to the global open-source ecosystem.

About WikiClub Tech – UIT

WikiClub Tech – UIT is a student-driven community at United Institute of Technology, Prayagraj, India, dedicated to promoting Wikimedia projects, open-source culture, and collaborative learning through workshops, events, and contribution-focused initiatives.

#wikiclubtech #roadtowiki #wikipedia25 #wikiclubtechuit #india #wikiindia

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation