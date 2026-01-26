Celebrating Excellence: Announcing the Inaugural Wilson Oluoha Prize Winners for Wiki Loves Africa

The inaugural Wiki Loves Africa Wilson Olouha Prize honours the extraordinary legacy of Wilson Kelechi Olouha, a cherished colleague of Wiki in Africa whose passion, generosity, and commitment left a legacy on the African Wikimedia movement.

Wilson began his Wikimedia journey within the Nigerian/Igbo Wikimedians User Group, where his warmth and compassion quickly made him one of the community’s most beloved members. A natural mentor, he guided and encouraged younger Wikimedians, sharing his knowledge freely and embodying the collaborative spirit at the heart of the Open movement.

He brought this same energy and dedication to Wiki in Africa when he joined the team as Community Facilitator for Wiki Loves Africa. For nearly two years, Wilson was a driving force behind the contest and a catalyst for change. He championed the visibility of local communities and user groups, advocated for broader representation within media categories, and actively encouraged audio creators and filmmakers to participate, not only by submitting their work but by sharing skills and experiences through workshops and webinars.

The 2025 Wilson Olouha Prize Winners

The regional focus of the inaugural prize bearing his name is a fitting reflection of Wilson’s vision. We are proud to announce the 2025 Wilson Olouha Prize winners, selected from the National Winners published on Wikimedia Commons for the Farm to Plate theme. In the spirit of Wilson’s commitment to community visibility, the Wiki in Africa team chose to spotlight regional winners, a decision we believe he would have wholeheartedly supported.

This first edition of the prize celebrates outstanding photographs from four African regions:

Spotlight on the Winners

After a careful review of eligible submissions, the regional jury selected outstanding images that stood out for their creativity, storytelling depth, and alignment with the Wiki Loves Africa 2025 theme “Farm to Plate” from West Africa, East Africa, North Africa and South and Central Africa..

East Africa

East Africa winner’: Tea harvesting by User:Rogerirakoze (Rwanda)

The image shows how tea leaves are carefully hand-plucked on the rolling highlands of Rwanda, where rows of vibrant green tea bushes stretch across mist-covered hills. Dressed in work clothes and carrying woven baskets, harvesters select the tender “two leaves and a bud,” moving steadily along the slopes under the cool mountain air. The scene captures a daily rhythm of rural life; human hands, rich volcanic soil, and a landscape shaped by agriculture, highlighting the labor, skill, and tradition behind Rwanda’s tea production.

The jury praised this image for ‘Excellent quality, composition, the central figure is emphasized by color.” and “This photograph demonstrates meticulous care and respect for process, conveying the rhythm and expertise involved in tea harvesting.”

West Africa

West Africa winner’: ‘’’Ginger powder by User:Sahm.diop (Senegal)

In Senegal, ginger roots are laid out to dry under the warm Senegalese sun, their pale, knotted forms spread across mats and trays in an open courtyard. Once dried, the ginger is carefully ground into a fine, golden-brown powder using local milling tools. The photograph showcases the final stage of food transformation and the role of spices in local gastronomy.

North Africa

North Africa winner’: Tamghazal, an Amazigh dish by User:Ahmed Sh Dridi (Libya)

This image by Ahmed Dridi of Libya, shows a traditional dish consisting of lentils, meat, vegetables, eggs, dates, bread, milk, and chickpeas. This image celebrates amazing culinary culture, and presented the traditional dish with care and aesthetic attention. The photo conveys cultural richness and the artistry involved in traditional cuisine.

“I must admit it made me quite hungry, the presentation is absolutely delicious!” – Fervive Coronado, Regional Juror

South and Central Africa

South and Central Africa winner’: ‘’’Concours WLA 2025 by User:Merylaurteli91 (Republic of Congo)

The jury commended this photograph for authenticity. The image powerfully celebrates African culture and tradition through its vibrant colours and thoughtful composition. The presence of hands at work is especially striking, creating a strong sense of connection and humility while evoking the care, skill, and dedication that underpin everyday life and food culture.

Special mention

Special mention’: From field to pot by User:Jacoma226 (Burkina Faso)

No Wilson Olouha Prize would be complete without a Special Mention. Wilson’s deeply inclusive spirit always pushed us to imagine how every community could be recognised and rewarded. This year’s Special Mention goes to User:Jacoma226 from Burkina Faso for the striking photograph File:From field to pot.jpg.



You can watch the winners official announcement below

Looking Ahead

As Wiki Loves Africa continues to evolve, the Wilson Oluoha Prize will remain a meaningful symbol of excellence, remembrance, and community-driven impact. We look forward to seeing how 2026 edition of Wiki Loves Africa and future editions build on this foundation and continue to honour powerful storytelling within the Wikimedia ecosystem.

Once again, congratulations to the winners of the Inaugural Wilson Oluoha Prize. Your contributions enrich not only Wikimedia Commons, but the global understanding of Africa’s diverse stories

