Beyond Competition: Strengthening the Wikimedia Ecosystem through EUforia Wiki4Trade Collaborative Competition

Wikimedia Indonesia collaborated with the European Union Delegation to Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam to organize EUforia Wiki4Trade. The article writing competition through Indonesian Wikipedia on August 11-September 10, 2025 and infographic competition through Wikimedia Commons on September 19-October 18, 2025. This EUforia Wiki4Trade project collaboration is the fifth and sixth competition project that has been implemented since 2018 began with the Proyek EUforia Uni Eropa, continued in 2019 with EUforia Wiki4Climate; in 2021 with EUforia Wiki4Women and Wiki4HumanRights; and in 2022 with EUforia Wiki4Peace.

IEU-CEPA:A New Era for Indonesia-EU Trade Relations

The EUforia 2025 competition centered on the theme of Trade and the European Union, marking a significant milestone in Indonesia’s trade relations with the European Union, which entered a new era with the recently ratified Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) in September 2025. Furthermore, the availability of information on trade and the European Union on Wikimedia projects, particularly Indonesian Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons, remains very limited. To bridge this gap, EUforia Wiki4Trade was launched to enrich digital content with high-quality articles and infographics. By providing accessible information in both written and visual formats, the project aims to increase public awareness and understanding. EUforia 2025 is expected to serve as a platform to capture public aspirations and simultaneously encourage creativity from various levels of society on trade and the European Union.

EUforia Wiki4Trade: Writing and Infographic Competition

The EUforia Wiki4Trade Competition attracted 406 participants who contributed a total of 69 articles and 69 infographics focused on the topic of Trade and the European Union. All submissions underwent a curation process by the committee before being evaluated by a panel of three judges from diverse professional backgrounds. This judging phase resulted in 14 winners, including four grand prize winners across each category who received awards from Wikimedia Indonesia and the European Union. One of the winners of the writing competition, wrote an article about the US-EU Trade Dispute and one of the winners of the infographic competition designed an infographic with the title EU-Indonesia Trade 2014-2024. Interestingly, the competition served as a significant gateway for new contributors; the majority of participants were new users, with only a small minority being existing Wikimedia community members.

First winner of EUforia Wiki4Trade Infographic Competition by Widya.n.f on Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0

Socialization and Publication: Strategies to Engage Diverse Participants

Offline Socialization of Writing Competition EUforia Wiki4Trade in Banjarmasin by Wadaihangit, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Offline Socialization of Writing Competition EUforia Wiki4Trade in Bandung by Lany pirna on Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

To gain more outreach, the committee conducted both online and offline socialization sessions across two cities: Banjarmasin and Bandung. These sessions were expected to attract more participants and provide participants with an understanding of the competition’s requirements and regulations. Beyond this method, the committee implemented a comprehensive digital strategy, utilized social media platform. This included targeted digital advertisements and strategic partnerships with @infolomba to promote the competition through their social media and official website. This was in line with the increasing number of participants registering for the competition. The EUforia Wiki4Trade successfully reached a broad demographic, largely represented by Gen Z participants and engaged various audiences from students and lecturers to professionals and housewives across Indonesia.

Reflections

The EUforia competition series is an effective way to introduce Wikimedia projects to the public and introduce Wikipedia’s sister project such as Wikimedia Commons, as a platform with a collection of freely licensed media that can be used for educational and other purposes. Furthermore, collaboration is key to ensuring publications reach more participants and within the community. Looking ahead, we hope that EUforia competition remains a catalyst for sustainable contributor growth, returning with even more engaging topics in the years to come.

