Call for Sessions: Wikimania 2026 is Coming to Paris!

Wikimania Paris is coming soon. The program call for Wikimania 2026 is officially open! From 27 January to 1stMarch, we invite all open knowledge enthusiasts to propose sessions. It’s your chance to make your ideas as legendary as a perfect croissant or as bold as a Parisian café debate at 8 a.m and to help shape the conversation as Wikipedia celebrates its 25th anniversary, a moment to reflect on how far we’ve come and where free knowledge goes next.

Theme and Formats

Wikimania 2026 takes inspiration from its guiding theme: Liberté, Égalité, Fiabilité (Freedom, Equity, Reliability). Think of it as the espresso of ideas: strong, essential, and keeping everyone awake for lively discussions.

This year’s program places strong emphasis on three things:

addressing the theme of the conference, as usual,

of the conference, as usual, bringing live, usable, replicable and teachable experience to wikimedians for their future projects ,

, and choosing the right format for more impactful delivery.

Based on previous years’ feedback, you are encouraged to think creatively about how best to share your experience whether through hands-on sessions, collaborative conversations, or concise presentations of results. Sessions that enable participants to engage and learn are encouraged, so keynote presentations will be exceptional this year. Posters will be the best way for presenting the results of projects you have carried out and would like to showcase.

In addition to the usual presentation formats (panels, workshops, posters, and lightning talks), meetups and lunches are now fully part of the official program, offering new opportunities for structured yet informal discussion.



The full presentation is available at the Wikimania wiki.

Thematic Tracks

Wikimania 2026 will feature fewer thematic tracks to allow for better review and reflection of current trends in submissions. Some themes from previous editions have been merged, while new trends — like artificial intelligence and engaging new generations — join the party. All tracks are considered equally important, ensuring that every type of contribution finds its place. Tracks include Education and Advocacy, GLAM and Partnerships, Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Community, Research, Governance & Strategy, Wild Ideas, and New Generations. This structure encourages contributors to think creatively about where their ideas best fit while maintaining focus and clarity for the program.

Orientation Sessions

Orientation sessions will be organized to support prospective contributors in English, French, Arabic and Spanish. These sessions will provide guidance on the submission process and address common questions. Dates and further details will be shared soon at the Program page.

We invite you to explore the full call and submit your session idea via the application form by 1 March 2026.

