Celebrating the Success of the African Film and Cinema Campaign 2025

The first phase of Culture Connect 2025: African Film and Cinema has officially wrapped up and what a powerful journey it has been! Focused on spotlighting African cinematic heritage across Wikipedia and Wikidata, the campaign has seen remarkable contributions from passionate volunteers from Nigeria and Ghana.

In Nigeria, the outreach exceeded expectations with, A total of 786 new articles were created on Wikipedia, alongside 376 newly added items on Wikidata. The campaign also recorded 140 participants on the dashboard, with over 30 actively contributing throughout the project.

Some of the standout contributions include:

Efforts also went beyond English Wikipedia, with numerous articles translated into Nigeria’s major indigenous languages Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba further enriching access and representation in the Nigerian local language.

As part of the campaign’s extension, African & Proud collaborated with the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group to host the Ghana edition. These four indigenous language communities Dagbani, Gurene, Kusaal, and Dagaare each contributing over 40 articles in their native languages. This adds up to an impressive 160 articles focused on Ghanaian and African cinema.

Altogether, the campaign has led to the creation of over 946 Wikipedia articles and the enrichment of cultural data through Wikidata, a testament to the strength of community, language diversity, and the power of open knowledge.

We’re deeply grateful to everyone who contributed their time and expertise. Through your efforts, African film and cinema is being seen, documented, and preserved for a wider range of access and future generations.

For those who may have missed any of the sessions, the link to access it is available on the community meta page. If you wish to become an active member of our community, please take a moment to complete the registration form.

Let’s work together to bridge the gap in information about Africa on Wikipedia and sister projects. Together, let’s make African culture more visible by editing one article at a time!

