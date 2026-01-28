Let’s talk about Wiki + GLAM + gender!

Dear Wikimedians,

TL;DR: Invitation to collaborate with project focusing on partnerships between Wiki and GLAM that tackle gender inequality.

We are happy to announce that we received a Rapid Fund Grant to lead the project **Wiki and GLAM: Harnessing Knowledge to Foster Gender Equality!**

During the GLAM Wiki Conference in Lisbon, we took part in the workshop “GLAM and Gender – Harnessing Knowledge and Practices to Shape Our Collective Future,” organized by Tila Cappelletto and Lucy Hinnie. We learned about initiatives aimed at closing the gender gap in the Wikimedia movement that were developed in partnership with GLAM institutions. We realized that many Wiki organizers around the world have been involved in similar projects, but that these experiences are scattered and not easily accessible. This led us to see the need to collect and share these cases, learn from them, and support other gender organizers in developing their own initiatives.

The project was born from the desire to create a space where people can share information about initiatives that promote gender equality within Wikimedia and beyond, developed in collaboration with GLAM institutions. Our goal is to foster exchange and collective learning from both past and ongoing experiences.

If you have been involved in any event or project connecting Wikimedia, GLAMs, and gender, we would love to hear from you! We would also love to hear from anyone thinking about organizing these kind of initiative in the future.

We invite you to connect with us through our Telegram channel, send us a direct message (@Mariana_WGG), and subscribe to our Meta page.

We are looking forward to hearing from you!

Mariana and Essenam

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation