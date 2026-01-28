Official Opening of IFAK Secondary School Wiki Club: Engaging Youth in Learning Through Open Knowledge

The Wikimedia Community User Group Rwanda recently supported the official opening of the IFAK Secondary School Wiki Club, a new youth-led learning space designed to strengthen digital literacy, research skills, and responsible participation in open knowledge among secondary school students.

The launch marks an important step in expanding Wikimedia’s education outreach in Rwanda by bringing Wikipedia and related projects directly into the school environment.

Why Wiki Clubs Matter in Schools

Across many education systems, students rely heavily on digital information but often lack the skills to evaluate sources, contribute knowledge, or understand how information is created. School-based Wiki Clubs respond to this challenge by transforming learners from passive readers into active contributors.

At IFAK Secondary School, the Wiki Club was established to:

Support students in developing research, writing, and referencing skills

Introduce Wikimedia projects as learning tools aligned with the school curriculum

Encourage youth participation in documenting local knowledge and culture

Promote digital citizenship and ethical online engagement

The club also connects students to broader Wikimedia education initiatives, including language and interwiki collaborations such as the Kinyarwanda–Bangla Interwiki Campaign, which emphasizes global learning through local perspectives.

Supporting Rwanda’s Competence-Based Curriculum

In many Rwandan secondary schools, students are encouraged to conduct research, write projects, and use digital resources, yet opportunities to actively create and publish knowledge remain limited. The IFAK Secondary School Wiki Club addresses this gap by integrating Wikimedia projects into learning activities that support:

Reading and writing skills in Kinyarwanda and English

Research and referencing aligned with national assessment standards

ICT integration and responsible digital citizenship

Collaboration, creativity, and student leadership

Through Wikipedia editing, students practice skills directly connected to classroom learning while contributing to free and open educational content relevant to Rwanda.

Building Sustainable School-Based Wikimedia Programs

To ensure sustainability, the Wiki Club will work closely with teachers and school leadership, integrating activities into extracurricular learning and ICT clubs. Wikimedia Community User Group Rwanda will continue to provide mentorship, training materials, and connections to national and regional education initiatives.

What Happened During the Launch?

The opening event brought together students, teachers, and Wikimedia volunteers for an interactive learning session. Activities included:

An introduction to Wikimedia and the role of education in the movement

A discussion on how Wiki Clubs support student learning and leadership

A live demonstration of Wikipedia editing basics

Open dialogue with students on knowledge sharing, neutrality, and sourcing

Students actively participated, expressing interest in contributing content related to education, culture, and community life, while teachers highlighted the club’s potential to strengthen reading, writing, and critical thinking skills.

Youth Leadership and Learning Beyond the Classroom

The IFAK Secondary School Wiki Club will function as a student-centered space where learners can collaborate, practice inquiry-based learning, and engage with real-world audiences through their contributions.

With mentorship from the Wikimedia Community User Group Rwanda, students will:

Participate in editing workshops and thematic campaigns

Build confidence in knowledge creation and teamwork

Connect with peers in other schools and countries through Wikimedia platforms

Looking Forward

As the club begins its activities, it will be integrated into broader Youth & Schools outreach efforts, ensuring sustainability through teacher involvement, regular mentorship, and alignment with national education priorities.

By opening this Wiki Club, IFAK Secondary School joins a growing movement of schools using Wikimedia projects to empower young people as learners, contributors, and future leaders in open knowledge.

From classrooms to communities, Rwandan students are shaping knowledge—one edit at a time.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation