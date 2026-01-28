PPC celebrates Wikipedia 25 with photowalk, heritage tour in Manila

Group photograph at Casino Español de Manila (Ralff Nestor Nacor, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Pilipinas Panorama Community (PPC) celebrated Wikipedia‘s 25th anniversary on January 10 with a lunch, photowalk, and heritage tour in Paco and Ermita, Manila.

The meet-up began with lunch at Casino Español de Manila in Ermita, where members discussed ongoing activities and plans such as the WikiProyekto Hiligaynon.

The members also welcomed Elmer Domingo (User:Aerous), an active photographer and Wikimedia contributor based in Metro Manila, to the organization.

The diversity of Philippine language communities was reflected among attendees, with speakers of Tagalog, Bikol Central, Cebuano, among others, in attendance.

The lunch concluded with members singing “Happy Birthday” to commemorate the launch anniversary of Wikipedia.

Paco Cemetery historical marker (Ernest Malsin, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Despite light rain, PPC members proceeded with a photowalk and heritage tour of Paco Park, a former cemetery constructed during the Spanish colonial period.

The park is home to the original burial site of Philippine national hero José Rizal prior to the interment of his remains at the Rizal Monument in Ermita.

Members also visited the original burial site of the GomBurZa, also located at the park.

Filipino Wikimedians at Paco Park (Charrie Anne Nacor, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Following the meet-up, some members uploaded the photographs they took throughout the meet-up to Wikimedia Commons which can be seen in the category “Pilipinas Panorama Community Wikipedia 25 celebration“.

