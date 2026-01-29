Celebrating Dagaare Culture on Wikipedia: The Afirika Tige Contest

The Dagaare Wikimedians Community successfully organized its maiden content contest, Afirika Tige, aimed at expanding and improving Dagaare Language content on Wikipedia.

The project focused on documenting African festivals as intangible cultural heritage, ensuring that these cultural expressions are preserved and made accessible to readers in Dagaare. The contest ran from 3 November to 3 December 2025 and formed part of a broader effort to strengthen African Cultural representation within the Wikimedia ecosystem.

Through dedication of community members and contributors, the initiative significantly enhanced Wikipedia’s coverage of African festivals. Beyond documentation, the project emphasized accessibility, making knowledge available to Dagaare speakers both locally and across the globe.

Insights

235 new articles were created in Dagaare, contributing to free, reliable and culturally relevant knowledge .

The contest strengthened digital access to the intangible cultural heritage of Dagaaba.

It empowered contributors to actively participate in preserving African traditions through open knowledge.

The Afirika Tige contest represents an important milestone for the Dagaare Wikimedians Community, demonstrating how local communities can use Wikimedia platforms to safeguard culture, amplify underrepresented languages and share heritage with the world.

