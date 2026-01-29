Fante Wikimedians Join SheSaid 2025 As They Mark The 2nd Edition Of SheSaid Campaign

The Fante Wikimedians community successfully carried out its second SheSaid campaign, SheSaid2025, with a series of well-coordinated online and in-person activities aimed at increasing women-related content on the Fante Wikiquote Incubator. The campaign officially began in the first week of October 2025 with a series of online training sessions. These sessions were designed to equip community members with the skills needed to edit on the Fante Wikiquote Incubator and to adequately prepare participants for the upcoming SheSaid 2025 campaign in the Fante language.

To extend the campaign’s reach beyond the Wikimedia community, the team collaborated with Radio Windy Bay 98.3 FM on 24th October 2025 to host a hybrid (online and on-air) outreach event. This collaboration helped introduce the SheSaid campaign to a much wider audience and sparked interest among new contributors.

User: Assilidjoe, Gloria Adokoh & KISUMAR123 at Radio Windy Bay 98.3FM

From the first week of November, the campaign moved into a more hands-on phase with a series of in-person workshops. These events focused on training both new and existing volunteers on how to create, edit, improve, and translate Wikiquotes about notable women around the world. The first in-person workshop took place in Takoradi at Duapa-Werkspace. Training sessions were facilitated by User: Assilidjoe and User: KISUMAR12, and the event was notably women-dominated, reflecting the spirit and goals of the SheSaid campaign.

1st In-Person Event At Takoradi

In the third week of November, another in-person event was organized in Takoradi. This event also marked the official launch of the Fante SheSaid 2025 contest, signalling the competitive phase of the campaign. A week after the contest launch, the community hosted an online event featuring Florence Devouard (User: Anthere) as a guest speaker. Her participation added a global Wikimedia perspective to the campaign and inspired contributors to remain active and committed throughout the contest period.

Images from SheSaid 2025 in Fante Contest Launching

User: Anthere facilitating at Fante Wikimedians SheSaid 2025 Online Event

In the second week of December, the campaign reached the University of Cape Coast in Ghana’s Central Region. This in-person event was organized in collaboration with the Akan and Linguistics Department, strengthening ties between the Wikimedia community and academia. Participants received additional guidance on contest participation and content quality improvement.

Third In- Person Event at University of Cape Coast

The month-long contest officially ended on December 22, ahead of the Christmas holidays. By the close of the campaign, contributors had created and improved over 2,600 Wikiquotes on the Fante Wikiquote Incubator.

The newly added content covered quotes from:

Former American First Ladies

Women in politics

Women in sports

Women in engineering and other fields etc.

This significantly enriched the representation of women’s voices in the Fante language on Wikimedia platforms.

Recognizing Outstanding Contributors

The campaign concluded with the recognition of exceptional contributors who demonstrated dedication and consistency in creating, improving, and translating content about women globally into Fante.

Winners of the Fante SheSaid 2025 Contest:

🥇 1st Top Contributor: CanadianBride

CanadianBride 🥈 2nd Top Contributor: David Kojo Joe

David Kojo Joe 🥉 3rd Top Contributor: Ekuwa Nyarkowa

Ekuwa Nyarkowa Top Female Contributor: CanadianBride

Winners of SheSaid2025 in Fante Contest

Closing Reflection

The success of the Fante SheSaid 2025 campaign demonstrates the power of community-driven knowledge sharing in promoting linguistic diversity and gender equity on Wikimedia platforms. Through sustained training, strategic partnerships, and enthusiastic volunteer participation, the Fante Wikimedians have shown that underrepresented languages can meaningfully contribute to global conversations about women and their achievements.

As the community looks ahead, the lessons learned from this campaign will inform future initiatives aimed at expanding Fante-language content and strengthening collaborations with media houses, academic institutions, and the broader Wikimedia movement. Most importantly, SheSaid 2025 has reaffirmed a shared commitment to ensuring that women’s voices continue to be documented, celebrated, and made accessible to all.

