Culture Connect Africa: African Film and Cinema Virtual Launch

On April 05, 2024, African and Proud launched the Culture Connect Africa 2025 Campaign which was in Partnership with the Dagbani User group in Ghana. The virtual launch included partner spotlights, introductions to the campaign, and a brief speech on how the Campaign came about. Linason Blessing the Moderator for the session asked all participants to tell where they are joining from and we had a total of 75 participants across 5 African countries like Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria. We had another Slide asking what culture means to them in one word? And we had feedback like “Cultural Unity” “African Heritage” Diversity and so on.

Key Highlight

Kolawole Oyewole the Co-founder of the African and Proud highlighted the reason for the launch of Culture connect which is not only a campaign or a program it is a movement to amplify African voices. He spoke about uniting Africans together and one thing we learn quickly about each other is through their Culture and we are trying to connect Africans together through their Culture. The Culture connect Africa is divided into 3 major parts which is African Film and Cinema, African Cuisine and African Festival.

Richard Edozie the Co-founder of the African and proud also game more insight about the project he spoke about how this movement has helped in working and learning about african cultural heritage, he spoke about the how the pilot project was Afro Festival which started in 2019 and 2024 was the beginning of Culture Connect which was success hence the 2025 edition.

Sadik the Co founder of the Dagbani User Group thanked the organizers for the invention of this great initiative on Connecting Africans through their culture and he hopes that by the end of the project there will be more articles about the African Cultures, Actors, and Food and he spoke about having 4 major languages in Ghana that will be edited in Ghana during the campaign which are Dagbani language, Gurene language, Dagaare language, and Kusaal language.

The session proceeded with a wonderful game session where participants were asked a few questions related to Africans especially in Nigeria and Ghana, one of the most popular debates of whose Jollof rice was the best and according to the poll during that quiz Ghana had the highest percentage.

The session Concluded with emphasis on the categories on the Prices to be won at the end of the campaign and several categories were highlighted which can be found community meta page.

