Where Knowledge Fuels Gross National Happiness: Dzongkha Wikipedia Education Program in Bhutan

In the Himalayan kingdom where the measure of progress is not GDP but Gross National Happiness (GNH), Bhutan is pioneering an equally joyful journey into the world of open knowledge. Imagine a place where the mountains echo with monastic chants and villagers at internet cafes alike are scripting the future—not in the language of commerce alone, but in Dzongkha, the soul-tongue of the Thunder Dragon Kingdom. Such is the spirit behind the Dzongkha Wikipedia Education Program in Bhutan, a bold fusion of culture, community and digital empowerment that fuels well-being as much as information literacy.

Why Dzongkha on Wikipedia Matters

Dzongkha, Bhutan’s national language, carries centuries of culture, spirituality and collective identity. Yet on the internet, content in Dzongkha remains sparse—a gap that this program seeks to bridge. By teaching students, educators, officials and cultural practitioners how to create and edit articles on Dzongkha Wikipedia, the initiative helps ensure that Bhutanese voices, perspectives and knowledge live first-hand on the world’s largest free encyclopedia.

The program’s goals are straightforward yet profound:

Expand the digital corpus of Dzongkha Wikipedia with well-sourced, relevant content.

Build a community of local contributors passionate about sharing knowledge.

Strengthen digital literacy skills among learners while uplifting Dzongkha in the online world.

It’s not just about editing articles—it’s about cultural stewardship and digital confidence, especially for a language that must flourish in both classroom and cloud.

From Classrooms to Community Edit-a-thons

Envisioned by Jacqueline Chen, designed by Nabin K. Sapkota, and led by Singye Dorji, the program unfolded between August and December 2025 in Thimphu, Paro, Phuentsholing, and Gelephu. Participants number in the dozens, including students, language experts, government officials and media professionals—all brought together under the shared mission of enriching Dzongkha Wikipedia. Through interactive workshops and collaborative ‘edit-a-thon’ sessions, newcomers learn to craft and improve articles, add images and multimedia, and even engage with sister Wikimedia projects.

Wikipedia Awareness session by Nabin K. Sapkota at Thimpu on Sept. 02, 2025

By the end of the program:

80 new articles were created,

were created, 430 articles improved , and

, and 247 images uploaded, forming a vibrant tapestry of Bhutanese knowledge online.

A Model for Cultural Resilience

Bhutan’s approach illustrates how open knowledge initiatives can dovetail with public values such as happiness, cultural preservation, and education that touches hearts as well as minds. By anchoring digital literacy in Dzongkha and community engagement, the Wikipedia program becomes both a classroom and a celebration—an experiment in how shared knowledge can contribute to shared happiness.

Glimpse of Wikipedia Education Program in Bhutan with participants in different cities of Bhutan

In the end, Bhutan teaches us something subtle yet powerful: that knowledge isn’t just fuel for progress—but nourishment for the human spirit. When it’s cultivated in harmony with language, culture and community well-being, knowledge becomes an engine not of competition but of contentment. And in the land of the Thunder Dragon, that harmony is the truest measure of success.

