Animating Impact: Inside the Wikimedia User Group Nigeria 2D Animation Journey

The 2D Animation Project developed by Wikimedia User Group Nigeria was successfully delivered following a structured six-week preparation phase anchored in strong collaboration within the Nigerian Wikimedia community. The project aimed to reach a broader Nigerian audience and inspire increased participation in Wikimedia projects through engaging visual storytelling. The project concluded on 26 June 2025.

To support the initiative, a call for volunteers was issued to engage interested Wikimedians, leading to the formation of a dedicated working group. This group coordinated contributions and provided consistent guidance to the animator throughout the production process. Members met every Thursday for six consecutive weeks to plan activities, review progress, and align on key decisions across all stages of the project.

The working group was led by Mariam Taleeb as Project Coordinator, with Kayode Yusuf also serving in a coordinating role. Other members included Olushola Olaniyan, Isaac Olatunde, Rhoda James, Friday Musa, Ashioma Medi, Halima Waziri, Ayokanmi Oyeyemi, Andikan Eduok, Chukwu Pascal, John Joy, Salako Lukman Olamilekan, Aborisade Adetola, and Barakat Adegboye. All members actively contributed to discussions, reviews, and decision-making throughout the preparation phase.

The project followed five key production stages, scripting, sketching, illustration, animation, and sound design, with the working group providing feedback and guidance at each stage to support the animator, Ayotomiwa Solarin. The process began with a three-week scripting phase, which laid the foundation for the entire animation. During this period, draft scripts were developed and reviewed collaboratively, with team members offering feedback, suggestions, and recommendations for improvement. A review meeting was subsequently held to consolidate inputs and reach collective agreement on the final script before proceeding to the next stages of production.

2D Animation for Wikipedia Awareness in Nigeria

This collaborative preparation process, supported by consistent communication and community input, played a key role in ensuring a smooth workflow and the successful completion of the 2D Animation Project.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation