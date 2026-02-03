Celebrating Wikipedia 25 by Gathering and Editing Sasaknese Wikipedia and Wiktionary

Lombok architecture, by Johannnindito Adisuryo via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Happy birthday, Wikipedia! As one of the best website out here that still hold knowledge and humanity on its core, thank you.

To celebrate this birthday, a lot of community that have their own events, including us in a small island of Lombok, in Indonesia. We, Mataram Wikimedia Community (Indonesia: Komunitas Wikimedia Mataram), are a small and very young Wikimedia community for users that live in Mataram or region around it. The main goal of this community is to develop and to maintain Wikimedia project in Sasak language, a local language in Lombok. The two projects that are currently in our focus are Wikipedia and Wiktionary, where both are still in Incubator.

Since they are still in Incubator, we need a lot of active contributors to ensure that the projects are alive. Therefore, while celebrating Wikipedia’s 25th birthday, we decided to do a Kopdar, which is a gathering while editing Wikimedia projects on January 24, 2026. This Kopdar was supported by Wikimedia Indonesia, the affiliation of Wikimedia Foundation in Indonesia, through its regular gathering and training support for local communities.

Editors that joined the Kopdar

There are 13 contributors that joined the Kopdar at that day. We are discussing about how we will run the community, how we edit the pages on the projects, and how we want to maintain and ensure sustainability of the projects. At that day, we managed to create 160 articles in Incubator Wikipedia Sasak, 193 entries in Incubator Wiktionary Sasak, and improving 49 entries in Incubator Wiktionary Sasak. The report can be read on this link (in Indonesian), while the outreach of the event can be found here. I would say that these are great results for a gathering program!

Since all of these are still in the beginning, most of the articles written for the Incubator Wikipedia Sasak are still in stub rating, while entries for the Incubator Wiktionary Sasak mostly still entries from other languages that are translated to Sasaknese. Despite that, these progress may help our community to be more recognized, which will allow us to invite more contributors. We hope that we can improve the quality of the articles and entries in parallel while we improving the quantities of the contents.

This is only the beginning. We hope from this progress onward, our community can be developed and can contribute to the Movement globally. By that, we will need a lot of support from the global communities and will happy to get suggestions, critiques, and anything that can help us improving the community and the projects. Thank you and happy 25th birthday once again to Wikipedia!

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation