Refreshed Funding Principles ready for review

The interim Global Resource Distribution Committee (GRDC) has published a first version of the Funding Principles. The GRDC is expected to address important questions and to make important decisions about resource distribution across Wikimedia. To do this work well, we need to agree on answers and decisions based on a refreshed strategy grounded in our current situation and objectives as a movement. These Funding Principles guide the strategic priorities of the GRDC as well as the broader grantmaking ecosystem across the Wikimedia Movement. They also guide us on how decisions are made and why.

The principles are structured around the following sections:

Collaboration & Cooperation

People-centered

Subsidiarity

Iterative, evidence-based and collaborative practices

Equity & Empowerment

This is a major update and we welcome your feedback for improvements in the Discussion page.

Round table discussion at the ESEAP Summit 2025. Regional conferences are one of the many types of activities made possible by the distribution of resources across Wikimedia.

