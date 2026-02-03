Why the Global Index on Responsible AI Matters for Wikimedians

In recent months, conversations about artificial intelligence have shifted from fascination to concern, and increasingly, to accountability. Around the world, governments, companies, and civil society are grappling with a shared question: how do we ensure that AI systems are developed and deployed in ways that are ethical, inclusive, and accountable to the people and communities they affect?

One important response to this question is the Global Index on Responsible AI. While it may sound technical, the Index is deeply grounded in human realities. It is not about celebrating innovation for its own sake, but about examining how power, values, and governance shape the technologies that increasingly mediate our access to information, opportunity, and voice.

At its core, the Global Index on Responsible AI asks difficult but necessary questions. Who benefits from AI systems, and who is harmed? Whose knowledge and experiences are represented in the data that trains them, and whose are missing? And crucially, who gets to decide the rules that govern how AI is developed and used? For Wikimedians, these questions should feel familiar.

Why the Global Index on Responsible AI exists

The Global Index on Responsible AI was created to assess how well countries are governing AI in ways that uphold human rights, promote equity, and protect social wellbeing. The Index does not offer a single verdict on how well countries are governing AI. Instead, it highlights wide variation in governance capacity and reveals that many governments remain underprepared to manage the social and human rights impacts of AI at scale.For example, the Index may show that a country has an AI strategy in place but lacks mechanisms for public participation or accountability, highlighting a gap between ambition and governance capacity rather than labeling the country a success or failure. Developed by the Global Center on AI Governance, the Index approaches AI governance as a public interest issue rather than a purely technical or market-driven one.

Another core principle reflected in the Global Index on Responsible AI is that governance must be measurable, participatory, and transparent. What gets measured signals what societies value. By evaluating countries on inclusion, human rights, and civic participation, the Index shifts attention away from speed and scale alone, and toward social impact and accountability.

Instead of focusing narrowly on innovation speed, computational capacity, or economic competitiveness, the Index examines governance conditions such as inclusion, transparency, accountability, data protection, and civic participation. This reflects a growing consensus in global AI policy spaces, including human rights and digital governance forums, that how AI is governed matters as much as what it can do.

In other words, the Index asks whether AI systems are being built with people in mind, not only markets or efficiency (Global Index on Responsible AI, 2024). This distinction matters. AI is increasingly shaping how information is produced, ranked, moderated, and trusted. From search engines and recommendation systems to automated moderation and content generation, AI influences what knowledge is visible, whose voices are amplified, and whose realities are sidelined.

When these systems are built on narrow datasets, biased assumptions, or opaque governance structures, they risk reproducing and scaling the same historical inequalities that many communities have spent decades trying to challenge (UNESCO, 2021).

Global Index on Responsible AI Thematic Areas

Why this matters to the Wikimedia movement

Wikimedia exists because we believe that knowledge should be free, shared, and shaped by many perspectives. In addition to the Wikimedia Foundation’s AI strategy, which puts Wikipedia’s human contributors first, our projects have long surfaced the consequences of exclusion in knowledge systems including gaps in biographies, particularly of women and marginalized genders, and the underrepresentation of the Global South (Community Insights Report, 2022).

These gaps do not remain contained within Wikipedia. They move into the wider digital ecosystem and become part of the data that trains AI systems. When certain histories, languages or communities are absent from open knowledge, they are also absent from the technologies that increasingly mediate how the world understands itself.

The Global Index on Responsible AI helps make this connection visible. It reminds us that responsible AI is not only about better algorithms or stronger regulation, but about the quality and diversity of the knowledge foundations that underpin these systems. This is where Wikimedians play a critical role. One of the most powerful ideas emerging from this work is both simple and far reaching. Responsible AI is not only about how systems are built, but about whose knowledge, values, and experiences shape them . This framing aligns closely with Wikimedia’s long standing commitment to knowledge equity. When open knowledge ecosystems are narrow or exclusionary, the technologies trained on them inherit those same blind spots. When they are plural, contested, and community governed, they provide a stronger foundation for fairness, accountability, and trust.

Every article created, expanded, or improved with care contributes to richer and more representative information. Every effort to document women’s lives, Indigenous knowledge, local histories, and marginalized perspectives strengthens the public knowledge base that future technologies will inevitably draw from.

How Wikimedians can contribute

The Global Index on Responsible AI is not only a benchmarking tool, it is an invitation for communities, researchers, and knowledge holders to shape what responsible AI should look like in practice. As Wikimedians, there are several meaningful ways we can engage.

First, by continuing to strengthen knowledge equity. Closing content gaps related to gender, geography, language, and culture helps ensure that AI systems trained on open data do not inherit a narrow or exclusionary worldview. Second, by documenting governance, policy, and civic debates around AI. Articles on national AI strategies, regulatory frameworks, digital rights movements, and ethical debates help surface how societies are responding to AI beyond corporate narratives and technological hype. Third, by contributing our experience in data ethics and information integrity and by building bridges beyond the movement. Wikimedians bring decades of practical knowledge in community governance, verifiability, neutrality, and the collective stewardship of shared resources principles that also underpin responsible AI governance frameworks. The Global Index on Responsible AI creates opportunities for collaboration between Wikimedia communities, researchers, policymakers, and civil society actors working on AI accountability. Showing up in these spaces helps ensure that open knowledge is recognized and protected as a public good in AI governance debates.

From awareness to responsibility

The Global Index on Responsible AI reminds us that the future of AI is not inevitable. It is being shaped now, through decisions about data, governance, and whose voices are heard and valued (Global Index on Responsible AI, 2024). Wikimedia has always been about more than content. It is about imagination. Imagining a world where everyone can contribute to the sum of human knowledge and where that knowledge is used in service of equity, dignity, and shared understanding.

As AI systems increasingly tell stories about the world, the Wikimedia movement has both an opportunity and a responsibility to help ensure those stories are grounded in diverse, human, and trustworthy knowledge. And that is work Wikimedians have been doing all along.

Anchoring this work: institutions, ideas, and shared responsibility

As conversations about responsible AI gain momentum, institutions like the Global Center on AI Governance have played a critical role in grounding these debates in public interest, equity, and accountability. As the institution behind the Global Index on Responsible AI, the Center emphasizes that AI governance is not only a technical or state led exercise, but a collective social responsibility that must reflect diverse contexts and lived realities.

For Wikimedians, this is an invitation to see our worknot only as a long-standing effort to improve representation, but as a form of stewardship over the knowledge that increasingly shapes automated systems beyond our platforms. As AI technologies draw more heavily on open and public information, the presence or absence of certain histories, languages, and perspectives carries wider consequences than before. This moment calls for greater intentionality recognizing that the work of closing knowledge gaps now also influences how emerging technologies understand and represent the world. As AI systems increasingly rely on open data and public knowledge, the question is no longer whether Wikimedia is part of the AI ecosystem. It is how consciously, collectively, and equitably we choose to be part of it.

If you would like to learn more about the Global Index on Responsible AI reach out to bridgitk-ctr@wikimedia.org – Gender Lead, Wikimedia Foundation.



