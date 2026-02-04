Preserving Bauchi’s History and Culture Through Wikimedia

The Preserving Bauchi’s History and Culture Through Reliable Knowledge Creation on Wikimedia project is an effort to document, strengthen, and expand the digital presence of Bauchi State’s history, culture, and heritage across Wikimedia platforms. The initiative focuses on creating well-sourced content, building local editing capacity, and ensuring that Bauchi’s stories are represented accurately and sustainably online.

Running from 10 November to 31 December 2025, the project brought together 40 editors who contributed across Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons, Wikidata, and Wiktionary. Within this period, participants created 333 new articles, edited 941 existing articles, and made a total of 3,420 edits. These contributions added over 1.81 million bytes of content and introduced 2,200 new references, helping to improve the reliability and depth of Bauchi-related topics.

The project also recorded strong visibility and engagement, with the improved and newly created articles attracting over 42,000 views. On Wikimedia Commons, contributors uploaded 331 media files, supporting articles with locally relevant images and documentation. In parallel, Wikidata contributions included 55 new items, 217 new claims, and multiple new labels, descriptions, and references, strengthening structured data about Bauchi’s people, places, and cultural elements.

Beyond content creation, the project emphasized community building and skill development. Editors gained hands-on experience in research, sourcing, writing, and data structuring, laying the groundwork for continued contributions after the project period. By focusing on local knowledge and community participation, the initiative worked to reduce content gaps and promote Bauchi’s cultural heritage on global open-knowledge platforms.

Facilitated by Ibrahim Sani Mustapha, the project demonstrates how locally driven Wikimedia initiatives can preserve cultural memory, improve information equity, and empower communities to tell their own stories. The outcomes show a meaningful step toward long-term representation of Bauchi’s history and culture in the digital knowledge ecosystem.

