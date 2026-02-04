Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2026 Issue 2

Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on X. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let askcac@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!

Highlights

Let’s Talk continues

Annual planning : The Annual Plan is the Wikimedia Foundation’s description of what we hope to achieve in the coming year. This is a time of urgency and focus for the Wikimedia projects and we invite you to shape this plan together with us.

: The Annual Plan is the Wikimedia Foundation’s description of what we hope to achieve in the coming year. This is a time of urgency and focus for the Wikimedia projects and we invite you to shape this plan together with us. Year 2 of PTAC: As it reached its first year, Product & Technology Advisory Council (PTAC) shared a retrospective and proposed future improvements.

Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure

Annual Goals Progress on Volunteer Support

Annual Goals Progress on Effectiveness

Solving puzzles together : A final reflection from Maryana Iskander.

: A final reflection from Maryana Iskander. Wikimedia Enterprise: Mistral AI and Wikimedia Enterprise announced a new strategic partnership.

