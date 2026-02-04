Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2026 Issue 2

Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on X. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let askcac@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!
Highlights
Let’s Talk continues
- Annual planning: The Annual Plan is the Wikimedia Foundation’s description of what we hope to achieve in the coming year. This is a time of urgency and focus for the Wikimedia projects and we invite you to shape this plan together with us.
- Year 2 of PTAC: As it reached its first year, Product & Technology Advisory Council (PTAC) shared a retrospective and proposed future improvements.
Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure
- Account security: All users with registered accounts can now use passkeys for two-factor authentication (2FA), providing a simple and secure way to log in.
- Wikifunctions: An overview of the quarterly plan (January–March) and how it connects to the broader goals for Abstract Wikipedia and Wikifunctions.
- Tech News: Latest updates from Tech News week 03, 04 and 05 include unregistered contributors on blocked IPs can now interact on-wiki to appeal a block by creating a temporary account.
- Collaborative contributions: Wikimedia Foundation is hosting a learning session to share new releases around collaborative contributions and discuss future project ideas.
- Structured task: The Revise Tone Structured Task is now live in A/B testing on pilot wikis: English, Arabic, Portuguese, and French Wikipedia. It helps new editors improve promotional language in existing articles through a quiz style onboarding experience and a guided in article suggestion.
Annual Goals Progress on Volunteer Support
- Wikimania 2026: Call for sessions is open until March 1.
- Wikipedia 25: Wikipedia celebrates 25 years of knowledge at its best with docuseries, time capsule, and more.
- Virtual celebration: In case you missed it, over 10,000 people have watched the virtual celebration that brought together generations of Wikimedians, featured an ode to the talk page, a dramatic reading of a real talk page, a Magnetikpunk song dedicated to Wikipedia, a passing of the cake baton from Maryana to Bernadette, “The Birthday Cake Song” and more. All of it written and performed by humans of Wikimedia.
- Birthday mascot: Meet the Wikimedian whose casual sketch inspired Wikipedia’s 25th birthday mascot.
- Legal: Learn about two recent submissions advocating the need for proportionality in Brazil’s new online child safety law.
- Policy: The Global Advocacy team shared a report from digital policy organization InternetLab about the intersection between the open knowledge movement and public interest journalism.
- Global Resource Distribution Committee: Refreshed Funding Principles are ready for review.
Annual Goals Progress on Effectiveness
- Solving puzzles together: A final reflection from Maryana Iskander.
- Wikimedia Enterprise: Mistral AI and Wikimedia Enterprise announced a new strategic partnership.
Other Movement curated newsletters & news
