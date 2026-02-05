Building Bridges Through Open Knowledge: Wikimedia Rwanda & NYU Abu Dhabi Knowledge Exchange 2026

In January 2026, Wikimedia Rwanda (Open Source Knowledge Rwanda – OSK) hosted the second edition of the Knowledge Exchange & Skills Collaboration Program with New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD). Building on the foundation laid during the first edition in 2025 https://tinyurl.com/muy72wvc this year’s engagement deepened collaboration, hands-on learning, and shared reflection on the role of open knowledge in education, research, and community development.

The two-day program took place on 9 January at the Wikimedia Rwanda Office and 15 January at IFAK Secondary School, bringing together the Wikimedia Rwanda community, NYU Abu Dhabi students and staff, African Leadership University (ALU) students, and secondary school Wiki Club members.

Day 1: Meeting, Connecting, and Learning Together

The first day focused on institutional exchange and open knowledge dialogue, creating space for people to connect beyond platforms and projects.

The session opened with a warm welcome and community ice-breaker facilitated by Lilian and Robert, followed by opening remarks from Rebecca. These early moments set the tone for trust, openness, and shared purpose between teams from Rwanda and Abu Dhabi.

Derrick Ndahiro then guided participants through the mission, vision, and growth journey of Wikimedia Rwanda, highlighting how community-led programs, partnerships, and youth engagement have shaped the organization’s impact over the years. The discussion emphasized the importance of open knowledge in Rwanda and the wider region, especially in education, local languages, and representation.

A joint session on Open Knowledge Ecosystems: Global and Local Perspectives brought together NYUAD staff, students, and Wikimedia contributors to reflect on how academic institutions and the Wikimedia movement complement each other. Conversations explored how research, education, and community engagement can be meaningfully connected through open platforms.

Later in the afternoon, the focus shifted to community-driven knowledge production in Rwanda. Wikimedia Rwanda team members shared lessons from Wiki Clubs, gender inclusion initiatives, and youth-led projects, illustrating how local communities actively shape knowledge rather than just consume it.

The day closed with an open dialogue on expectations, future collaboration, mentorship, and joint research opportunities laying a strong foundation for practical work on Day 2.

Day 2: Creating, Editing, and Sharing Knowledge

The second day moved from dialogue to action, hosted at IFAK Secondary School, home to an active Wiki Club.

After reflecting on Day 1, participants engaged in a hands-on edit-a-thon, working collaboratively on Wikimedia platforms. Editing focused on topics related to

Environment and ecosystem restoration

Education

Biographies

This session emphasized learning by doing, with students, educators, and community members editing side by side.

A highlight of the day was the Wiki Club visit and school engagement, where NYUAD and ALU students interacted directly with IFAK Wiki Club members. Students showcased their Wikimedia activities and discussed digital literacy, peer learning, and the role of open knowledge in schools. This exchange reinforced the value of early engagement and youth leadership in the Wikimedia movement.

The afternoon featured parallel learning sessions:

A technical hackathon and skills exchange , where computer science students collaborated with Wikimedia contributors on tools, data, and content related to African biodiversity conservation.

, where computer science students collaborated with Wikimedia contributors on tools, data, and content related to African biodiversity conservation. A workshop on open knowledge, research, and ethics, focusing on responsible knowledge production, citations, academic integrity, and linking research outputs to Wikimedia platforms.

Reflections at the end of the day captured lessons from editing, school engagement, and technical collaboration. Participants also received an introduction to Diff as a space for sharing community stories and documenting impact.

Looking Ahead: Growing Wiki Clubs Beyond Borders

One of the key outcomes of this second edition is a shared commitment to support the establishment of a Wiki Club at NYU Abu Dhabi. Wikimedia Rwanda will provide mentorship, experience-sharing, and technical guidance, drawing from years of building Wiki Clubs in schools and universities across Rwanda.

To make this vision sustainable and impactful, we are calling on Wikimedia communities and affiliates in the United Arab Emirates to partner with us. Local Wikimedia support will be essential in nurturing this initiative, ensuring cultural context, long-term mentorship, and deeper integration within the UAE’s open knowledge ecosystem.

Gratitude and Next Steps

We extend our sincere appreciation to the Wikimedia Rwanda community, NYU Abu Dhabi students and staff, African Leadership University (ALU) students, and IFAK Secondary School and its Wiki Club members for their active participation, openness, and shared commitment to open knowledge. Your energy, curiosity, and collaboration made this second edition both meaningful and impactful.

This gathering was also a special moment to celebrate Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary together a reminder of what is possible when communities across the world contribute knowledge freely and collaboratively. Marking this milestone alongside students, educators, and community members reinforced the shared values of openness, trust, and collective learning that continue to sustain the Wikimedia movement.

This second edition reaffirmed that open knowledge thrives when communities learn with each other, not just from each other. As we look ahead, we are excited to continue building bridges between Africa and the Middle East through Wikimedia platforms, education, youth engagement, and cross-regional collaboration. If you are part of the Wikimedia community in the UAE and are interested in supporting the NYU Abu Dhabi Wiki Club initiative, we would be delighted to connect and explore opportunities for collaboration. Together, we can grow a sustainable, locally grounded Wiki community that contributes to the global movement.

