Gurene Volunteers trained to Preserve Language Through Audio Recordings

Volunteers of the Gurene Wikimedia Community have undergone a specialised training program aimed at preserving the Gurene language through audio recordings and open digital platforms.



The training, facilitated by the Project and Logistics Lead of the Gurene Wikimedia Community, Ms Felicia Ayeti [Wiki username: Amoramah] introduced participants to Wikimedia Commons and Wikidata; two global knowledge platforms that support the documentation and sharing of free and open content.









The session focused on equipping volunteers with practical skills to contribute audio materials that reflect the correct pronunciation and usage of Gurene words.



Central to the training was the use of the Spell4Wiki application, a digital tool designed to help users create audio recordings of words in local and underrepresented languages. Participants were guided through the process of recording spoken Gurene words, uploading the audio files to Wikimedia Commons, and linking them to structured data entries on Wikidata. This integration ensures that the recordings can be accessed and reused by researchers, educators, and language enthusiasts worldwide.



The training program was held in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region and brought together volunteers with a shared interest in language preservation and digital knowledge creation. For many participants, it was their first hands-on experience with Wikimedia platforms and open-source language documentation tools.



Speaking during the session, the Project and Logistics Lead emphasized the importance of using technology to safeguard indigenous languages. According to the facilitator, many local languages face the risk of decline due to limited documentation and reduced intergenerational transmission. By recording and sharing authentic pronunciations, volunteers are helping to create a lasting digital record of the Gurene language.

Participants also learned about best practices in audio recording, including clarity, consistency, and the use of neutral accents to ensure accuracy. The training highlighted how voice recordings can complement written text, especially for learners who rely on audio cues to understand pronunciation and meaning.



The initiative forms part of broader efforts by the Gurene Wikimedia Community to promote local language representation online. Through projects like Spell4Wiki, the community aims to increase the visibility of Gurene content across Wikimedia projects and contribute to global knowledge equity.



Volunteers who took part in the training expressed enthusiasm about applying their new skills. Many noted that the ability to record and share their language online gave them a sense of responsibility and pride in preserving their cultural heritage.



By empowering community members with digital tools and practical knowledge, the Gurene Wikimedia Community continues to play a vital role in protecting the Gurene language from extinction. The organizers say similar training sessions are expected in the future as part of sustained efforts to document and revitalize indigenous languages through open platforms.

Read more at gur.wikipedia.org.

