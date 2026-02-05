Wikivoyage: the free travel guide that aims to change how we plan our trips 

When we think of Wikimedia projects, Wikipedia is usually the first reference that comes to mind. However, there is a lesser-known sister project with enormous potential: Wikivoyage, the free, collaborative, non-promotional travel guide created by and for travellers.

Founded in 2013, Wikivoyage aims to provide practical and useful information for planning trips: from destinations and cities to itineraries, travel notes, language guides and tips for travelling with pets. All this with a clear philosophy: human, neutral and free content, far removed from commercial interests.

A project with potential… and challenges

Currently, Spanish Wikivoyage has constant, albeit limited, activity. The small number of active editors has led to significant gaps in content: country capitals without articles, underdeveloped destinations, and entire regions with little documentation. In many cases, this has led travellers to turn to other websites, or even Wikipedia, for information.

But this situation is beginning to change.

2025: the year of the Wikivoyage boost

During 2025, two key initiatives were developed to revive Wikivoyage, improve its quality, and attract new editors.

Capital Cities Challenge 2025

Emerging from the Spanish Wikivoyage community on Telegram, this challenge focused on creating and improving articles about country capitals, especially on continents such as Africa, where the lack of content was notable.

Dates: 2 August to 2 November 2025

28 new articles created

2 articles expanded

4 participating editors

Despite the small number of participants, the outcome was very positive and there are already plans to repeat this type of challenge until all the world’s capitals are covered.

Wikivoyage Loves Venezuela

As part of WikiLoves Venezuela, this activity sought to create and improve content related to the South American country.

From 25 October 2025 to 1 January 2026

22 editors

85 articles edited

39 articles created

547 edits

A success that demonstrates that thematic activities work and revitalise the project.

Wikivoyage versus the current travel landscape

Nowadays, travel planning increasingly relies on social media, sponsored content, and influencers. Added to this is another trend: AI slop, content generated by artificial intelligence, which is very common on travel websites.

Against this backdrop, Wikivoyage offers a solid alternative:

No advertising or promotion

Practical and clear information

Written from the traveller’s experience

Direct access from Wikipedia

How to get there, where to sleep or eat, what to see, safety and health advice… all in one place and under a free licence.

Editing Wikivoyage is easy (and very necessary)

One of the great advantages of Wikivoyage is that editing is easier than on Wikipedia: references are not mandatory, which allows articles to be created and improved in a more agile and dynamic way.

What’s more, there’s a lot to do. From improving the article on your city or province to documenting a destination you’ve already visited, you can even reuse your photos uploaded to Wikimedia Commons.

In figures, the growth is already visible:

3,014 articles in 2022

3,631 articles as of 10 January 2026

The activities in 2025 have been key, and new initiatives are planned for 2026 to continue strengthening the project.

From Wikipedia to Wikivoyage: free knowledge is also on the move

Just as Wikipedia forever transformed access to knowledge, Wikivoyage has the opportunity to do the same with the way we plan our trips: through collaboration, shared experiences and free content, far removed from commercial interests and soulless automatisms.

At Wikimedia Spain, we would like to give special thanks to Eduardo Milla, member of the association and promoter of Spanish Wikivoyage, for his commitment, dedication and constant work to reactivate and strengthen this project. His work demonstrates, once again, that the Wikimedia ecosystem is advancing thanks to the people who believe in it and make it grow day by day.

Because in the end, editing a travel guide is also editing the world.

And as in Wikipedia, in Wikivoyage knowledge remains human, free and collective.

