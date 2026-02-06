Language Diversity Conference, Ghana – Call for Additional Core Organizing Team (CoT) Support Volunteers

Language Diversity Conference logo

Shahadusadik, CC BY-SA 4.0

The Language Diversity Conference 2026 (Ghana) is moving into its active planning phase, and we are inviting additional support volunteers to join the existing Core Organising Team (COT).

These roles are designed to support specific workstreams, not to add new decision-making layers. Volunteers will work closely with COT leads and help ensure smooth delivery of key conference processes, particularly around programme review, scholarships, communications, logistics, trust & safety and documentation.

Timeline: January – October 2026

Time commitment: Varies by role (approx. 2–6 hrs/week during peak periods)

Location: Remote, with onsite opportunities during the conference (October 2026)

Who Should Apply

We encourage applications from:

Wikimedians active in language, program, community, or affiliate work

People with experience in event support, reviews, logistics, or documentation

Individuals comfortable working in collaborative, deadline-driven environments

Previous conference organising experience is helpful but not required.

Available Support Roles

Program Review & Session Support

Scholarships & Travel Support (Note – This role does not include booking travel (handled by the Wikimedia Foundation).)

include booking travel (handled by the Wikimedia Foundation).) Communications & Community Outreach Support

Logistics & Onsite Operations Support

Documentation & Knowledge Sharing Support

Trust & Safety Support



How To Apply

To apply, please follow this link

Application Timeline

Call closes: 19th February 2026

For more details on the responsibilities, read more on the language diversity conference page.

