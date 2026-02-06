Language Diversity Conference, Ghana – Call for Additional Core Organizing Team (CoT) Support Volunteers

The Language Diversity Conference 2026 (Ghana) is moving into its active planning phase, and we are inviting additional support volunteers to join the existing Core Organising Team (COT).
These roles are designed to support specific workstreams, not to add new decision-making layers. Volunteers will work closely with COT leads and help ensure smooth delivery of key conference processes, particularly around programme review, scholarships, communications, logistics, trust & safety and documentation.
Timeline: January – October 2026
Time commitment: Varies by role (approx. 2–6 hrs/week during peak periods)
Location: Remote, with onsite opportunities during the conference (October 2026)
Who Should Apply
We encourage applications from:
- Wikimedians active in language, program, community, or affiliate work
- People with experience in event support, reviews, logistics, or documentation
- Individuals comfortable working in collaborative, deadline-driven environments
Previous conference organising experience is helpful but not required.
Available Support Roles
- Program Review & Session Support
- Scholarships & Travel Support (Note – This role does not include booking travel (handled by the Wikimedia Foundation).)
- Communications & Community Outreach Support
- Logistics & Onsite Operations Support
- Documentation & Knowledge Sharing Support
- Trust & Safety Support
How To Apply
To apply, please follow this link
Application Timeline
Call closes: 19th February 2026
For more details on the responsibilities, read more on the language diversity conference page.
