Dagbani Wikimedians Join the Celebration of Wikipedia at 25

On 17th January 2026, community members gathered at the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group office in Tamale, Choggu Yapalsi, to celebrate Wikipedia at 25 years. The event brought together Wikimedians and community members who share a common passion for free knowledge and volunteerism.

The celebration highlighted Wikipedia’s journey over the past twenty-five years as one of the world’s largest and most trusted sources of free information, built entirely by volunteers across the globe.

During the session, the Executive Director, Sadik Shahadu, took members through the history of Wikipedia, explaining how it started as a small idea and grew into a global platform supporting knowledge in hundreds of languages. He emphasized the important role volunteers play in keeping Wikipedia alive, accurate, and accessible to everyone.

Mr. Sadik encouraged members to continue editing, contribute more regularly, and remain committed to volunteering. He also addressed and debunked common misconceptions about Wikipedia, particularly the belief that the platform is unreliable. He explained that Wikipedia is built on verifiable sources, community review, and transparency, making it a valuable and dependable reference tool.

The celebration served as a moment of reflection and motivation for members, reminding them that their contributions no matter how small add to a global movement that promotes free and open knowledge.

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group remains committed to supporting editors, growing community participation, and contributing to Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects, especially in promoting local knowledge and languages.

