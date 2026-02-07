Enhancing Students’ Digital Literacy Skills Through the WikiClassroom Program: A Multi-State Experience in Nigeria

The Wiki Classroom Project is a project developed by African and Proud, successfully reaching ten secondary schools across Lagos, Kano, and Anambra States in 2025. The Project was developed by Kolawole Oyewole and Richard Edozie – the founders of African & Proud. The project aims at introducing young students to Wikipedia as an encyclopedia, helping them understand how to access free knowledge and contribute responsibly to open knowledge platforms.

Project Overview

The Wiki Classroom Project focused on:

Teaching students how to effectively use Wikipedia in the classroom.

Demonstrating how Wikipedia can be used to gain reliable knowledge using the references tab.

Encouraging young people to explore free information and understand how they, too, can contribute in their little way.



By engaging students early, the project helps build a future generation of digital literate contributors and empowers them to embrace open knowledge.



Project Implementations Across the States

AIA Science Academy – Kano State

The Kano edition of the Wiki Classroom Project was led by the African and Proud Ambassador Gwanki, the Coordinator of the Kano Network. Students at AIA Science Academy learned the basics of Wikipedia navigation, searching techniques, and how to identify reliable information. The session inspired many students who expressed interest in learning more about digital literacy and open knowledge across Wikipedia projects.

Redeemer’s International High School & St Patrick College – Awka Anambra State

In Awka, the project was led by Senator Choko, who guided students through practical steps in exploring Wikipedia for academic and personal research. Activities emphasized, Improving research skills, Understanding the value of open resources, Encouraging curiosity and responsible use of online information Students at both schools participated actively and demonstrated enthusiasm toward using Wikipedia as an academic support tool.

Excellent Leaders Secondary School – Host School – Lagos State

The Lagos edition was held at Excellent Leaders school hosting 5 other neighboring schools.

The African & Proud Lagos ambassador – Kemi Makinde introduced the students of Excellent Leaders Secondary School to effective Wikipedia usage, reinforcing that it is a free, accessible, and collaborative knowledge platform.

Students were excited to learn that anyone can contribute, making knowledge creation inclusive and global.

Why the Wiki Classroom Project Matters

Nigeria is full of young, bright, curious minds eager to learn. However, many students lack access to reliable, up-to-date learning resources. Wikipedia fills this gap by offering:

Free knowledge



Reliable content backed by references



A platform for participation



A global community to learn from



By reaching students early, the Wiki Classroom Project builds the foundation for Africa’s next generation of digital creators, storytellers, and knowledge contributors.



Looking Ahead

The success of the Wiki Classroom Project in these three states highlights the growing interest in open knowledge across Nigeria. The Wikimedia community continues to expand its reach, ensuring that every student, regardless of location, has access to free and reliable information and the skills to contribute to it.

