Learning, Sharing, and Connecting: My First Wiki Niger Delta Heritage Collective Meetup

A first step into a shared dream

Hi, my name is Korie, Uchechi Jennifer (username: Bridget2023), a full member of the Igbo Wikimedia community and other Wikimedia affiliates. I first heard about the Wiki Niger Delta Heritage Collective Meetup through a WhatsApp status posted by Goodness, a member of the Wiki Niger Delta Heritage Collective, Igbo Wikimedia community, and other Wikimedia communities. My immediate reaction was excitement and surprise: “Wow, there’s a Wiki movement happening here in Rivers State!” I quickly sought more information about the event, and my interest grew.

Because of my strong passion for Wikimedia activities, I was delighted to register and attend the in-person meetup. It felt like a meaningful opportunity to continue my Wikimedia journey in Port Harcourt, where I am currently serving as a Corp member in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). I began my Wiki journey in Awka, Anambra State, where I officially joined Wikimedia as a student and became actively involved in community activities.

Initially, my purpose for attending was to continue my Wikimedia journey in Rivers State alongside my NYSC journey. I wasn’t expecting much until I got to the venue.

Jennifer Uchechi Korie, participant

Finding my way as a first-timer

Locating the venue from where I was staying initially presented some challenges, as I am still new to the city and unfamiliar with many of its routes. However, the organizers and facilitators were exceptionally supportive throughout the process. They provided clear directions, remained responsive to my messages, and patiently guided me until I was able to navigate my way successfully.

Thanks to their assistance, I arrived safely and without undue stress. This thoughtful support not only made the journey easier but also set a positive tone for the entire day. By the time I reached the venue, I already felt welcomed and reassured, which allowed me to fully engage, connect, and enjoy the experience that followed.

Walking in: My first glimpse of the space

Walking into Beaut/ful Strokes, the event venue, felt like stepping into a world of creativity and warmth. The space was not just a venue; it was a carefully curated creative hub, part studio, part private workspace, part showroom. From the very first moment, the ambience was calm, welcoming, and deeply inspiring.

The aesthetic of Beaut/ful Strokes immediately stood out. Every detail, from the layout to the décor, reflected creativity and intention. The environment was visually pleasing, beautifully arranged, and carried a quiet elegance that made me feel comfortable and valued the moment I walked in. It was the kind of place that naturally sparks ideas and invites collaboration.

It created the perfect balance between focus and expression, an atmosphere where conversations could flow easily, learning felt exciting, and creativity was encouraged. I instantly knew this was a space where meaningful work and beautiful connections could happen, and I found myself loving it more with every passing minute.

Meeting the community

I met Wikimedians from various backgrounds who were united by a common goal: documenting, preserving, and amplifying stories from the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

Initially, my main reason for attending was simple: to stay connected to the Wikimedia movement while serving (NYSC) and to find a local community I could grow with. I honestly wasn’t expecting much beyond a small gathering. However, from the moment I arrived at the venue, I realized this was more than just a meetup. The warm welcome, the diversity of participants, and the shared enthusiasm for preserving Niger Delta history and culture immediately made me feel at home.

The organizers and facilitators were really on point. They made sure everyone felt included, got introduced , and we exchanged pleasantries.

The heart of the gathering

The December meetup was pleasant. It was all about introducing WikiPortraits to the community, Wikicommons categories, WLA guidelines, photography, and storytelling, all focused on showcasing Niger Delta’s rich culture. It was such an amazing session and I learnt a lot.

We kicked off with an online session with some reputable members of WikiPortraits like Harald Krichel (guest speaker), and Jennifer 8. Lee. Suyash Dwivedi, Chair, Wikimedia Commons Photographers User Group attended the session.

Where learning came alive

The event started with an online session, followed by the physical Sessions, it was really interesting. I Learnt more about phone photography, phone lens camera, panorama lenses, positioning, and snapping perfect angles. I didn’t know I could take nice panorama shots till then. Getting that perfect panorama shot for the first time was a memorable moment for me even though it may seem little because I had the feature on my phone, but didn’t know how to use it until the meetup session. It reminded me that sometimes all we need is the right guidance to unlock the potential of the tools we already have.

Through the sessions, discussions, and interactions, I gained deeper insight into how Wikimedia projects can be used to protect cultural heritage, improve representation, and empower local communities. I also learned practical things about content creation, collaboration, and how community-driven knowledge can shape global understanding.

Why this meetup deserves more voices

I would highly recommend this meetup to anyone passionate about storytelling, photography, documentation, and Niger Delta culture. It provides a meaningful space to learn, share ideas, and connect with like-minded individuals who are committed to preserving and amplifying local heritage.

The experience goes beyond simply attending an event; it offers participants the opportunity to become part of a growing community that values collaboration, creativity, and responsible knowledge sharing. This meetup is both inspiring and impactful.

A Beginning, not an end

By the end of the meetup, my perspective had shifted. What started as a desire to simply “continue my Wiki journey” became a renewed commitment to actively contribute, collaborate, and help grow the Wikimedia movement in this region. The experience reminded me that Wikimedia is not just about editing online, it is about people, shared purpose, and building a future where our stories are told by us.

This meetup was truly a first step into a shared dream.

For more images, click here.

I’m stoked for future meetups and contributing to Wikimedia. You can find me on Wiki as Bridget2023, or reach out to me on korieuchechi07@gmail.com . Connect with me on LinkedIn too: Korie UCHECHI JENNIFER.

Reach out to Wiki Niger Delta Heritage Collective on: Meta-Wiki | Meetups | Email | Facebook | LinkedIn |X | YouTube



Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation