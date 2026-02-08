Wiki Loves Folklore 2026 (Congo) – Celebrating Our Intangible Heritage

The Wiki Loves Folklore contest in the Democratic Republic of the Congo will run from 21 February to 21 March 2026. It’s a chance for the community to capture and share the country’s rich folklore (dances, costumes, music, proverbs, legends, rituals, etc.) on Wikimedia Commons. Everyone can join, just log into Commons and upload your photos under a free license with the contest template. Let’s showcase the hidden cultural treasures of every Congolese village and family!

Looking Back at Past Contests

Our two last photo campaigns were a big hit. Wiki Loves Earth 2025 (15 Jul – 15 Aug 2025) brought the community together to photograph the country’s national parks and reserves. About 320 photos of Congolese nature were uploaded by 59 people, from Kinshasa and Matadi to Mbuji-Mayi, highlighting the rich biodiversity of the Greater Congo. These images now enrich Wikipedia and other projects. Globally, WLE 2025 saw over 5,000 participants and 77,000+ images from 55 countries, a testament to the worldwide enthusiasm for nature photography.

Wiki Loves Monuments 2025 (15 Oct – 15 Nov 2025) celebrated our built heritage. A total of 339 photos of Congolese monuments (historic landmarks, notable buildings, etc.) were contributed by 24 people. Participants roamed the streets of Kisangani, Kananga, Goma, and beyond, documenting castles, villas, bridges, statues and more. Internationally, WLM 2025 involved 56 countries and 239,503 photos, showing the global passion for preserving cultural heritage. The DRC entries stood out and even won local awards, boosting pride in our historical sites.

Community Voices

We are thrilled to see our Congolese natural parks and monuments showcased on Wikipedia. – Elpepita, co-organizer of WikiLinguila

Each folklore photo we receive tells a story about our traditions. We can’t wait to see your contributions for Wiki Loves Folklore 2026! – Chrisdaniel Kazadi, WikiLinguila member

Join the Fun !

The adventure continues with Wiki Loves Folklore 2026 in the DR Congo! Whether you’re an amateur photographer or simply love local traditions, now is your chance to join in. Explore your area, capture a traditional dance, typical costume, handicraft or local celebration on camera, and share these cultural treasures on Wikimedia Commons. Visit the contest page for full details and upload your photos by 21 March 2026. Together, let’s enrich Wikimedia with the many colors of Congolese folklore!

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation