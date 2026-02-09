Introducing Bono Wikimedians Community to Wikimedia Incubator and TranslateWiki: A Step in the Right Direction

Our Journey

On the 15th & 16th November 2025, The Bono Wikimedians Community, led by Asare Paul Yaw (User:Yaw tuba) & Emmanuel Gyan (User:Gyanford) in a significant step forward for the digital presence of the Bono language, successfully organised an Online Event dubbed Introducing Bono Wikimedians Community to Wikipedia Incubator and Translatewiki Edit-a-thon as part of International Translation Day Celebration. The event was made possible through a strong partnership and support from the Wikimedia Ghana User Group, Bono language experts, other Wikimedia Communities such as Fante Wikimedians Community, Ga Wikimedians Community, Ghanaian Pidgin Wikimedians Community, and passionate individuals dedicated to the development of the Bono language.

The Bono Wikimedians Community saw the need to collaborate and involve Wikimedians from other communities in Ghana, irrespective of their level of understanding of the Bono language, since they were trained on how to do minor edits on Bono Wikipedia, such as adding categories, references/citations and interwiki links. This also serves as a way/guide to encourage Wikimedians from different communities across the world to also see the need to help languages/communites in test Wikis and even the mainstream Wikis in their small way irrespective of their level of understanding of a particular language.

Key Achievements

Community Growth: 21 active participants (both new and old).

Content Creation: 27 newly created articles in the Bono Language. These articles are now hosted on the Bono Wikipedia (Incubator), providing free, accessible knowledge to Abron/Bono and other Abron/Bono speakers worldwide.

Pages Edited: Over 1350 edited pages/items (both Wikimedia Incubator and Wikidata)

Interwiki Links added: 328

Total Bytes Added: 669K

Total Edits: 4.39K

Outreach Dashboard outcome after the tranining session and edits made by participants

Both new and experienced Wikimedians were taken through a step by step tutorials on how to navigate through the Wikimedia Incubator and mainly how to create/translate and edit on the Bono Wikipedia Test Wiki.

Moment participants were being trained on how to navigate through the General Interface of the Abron/Bono Wikipedia (Incubator)

Participants being trained on how to navigate through the Main Page of the Abron/Bono Wikipedia (Incubator)

Using The First President of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah as a case study during the training session

Participants were also guided on how to activate the category tool HotCat and how to use it to add categories on the Bono Wikipedia.

Participants being trained on how to activate/enable some editing tools on the Abron/Bono Wikipedia (Incubator)

Participants were guided on how to nativate through TranslateWiki and translate words and messages into the Abron/Bono Language. In view of that Media Wiki (most important messages) were completely translated to 100%.

Participants being trained on how to translate messages to the Abron/Bono language

Looking Ahead

This project has proven that language is a vital vessel for culture. By creating/translating articles on various Wikimedia projects in our own tongue, we are ensuring that the “Bono language and Culture” becomes a permanent part of the world’s digital record and success. We also hope to come LIVE soon.

Long live the Bono Wikimedians Community! Long live the Abron/Bono Language!! Long live the Wikimedia movement!!!

