PhilWiki Community holds midterm planning to strengthen programs and partnerships

Aimed at strengthening the organization’s operational foundations, the Philippine Wikimedia Community User Group (PH-WC) conducted a rigorous planning and evaluation cycle throughout 2025 and early 2026 to shape its future strategic direction. It sought external and internal inputs to refine and enhance organizational programs over the next five years.

The Philippine Wikimedia affiliate’s mission when it was formed 10 years ago reads: to initiate, promote, participate, create, organize, develop and engage in projects, programs and activities that promote free, responsibly open-content resources and reference materials, in English and in different Philippine languages through cost-effective, creative and innovative projects and partnerships with local government units, government agencies, academia, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector.

The development of its Medium-Term Plan for the period 1 July 2026 – 30 June 2030 is guided by the Wikimedia Movement Strategy, specifically focusing on the goals of achieving knowledge equity and providing knowledge as a service. The comprehensive planning period will conclude with the finalization of the PH-WC roadmap, ensuring a sustainable path forward for the Philippine Wikimedia movement.

During the midterm planning held last February 1st, the executive board members assessed ongoing programs, reflected on organizational priorities, and recalibrated strategies for the remainder of the year until 2030. Key contributors and volunteers, project leads, community organizers, and institutional partners were invited to collectively review progress and identify areas for improvement across education, GLAM, language, and community engagement initiatives.

The 2026 midterm planning participants revisited the organization’s vision, mission and values, emphasizing inclusivity, sustainability, and the promotion of free knowledge. They also reviewed Wiki education partnerships, local photography and editing campaigns, capacity-building activities as well as heritage advocacy efforts, and evaluated program outcomes.

Emerging priorities included deeper engagement with the Central Bicol State University of Agriculture and other academic institutions, expansion of GLAM collaborations with the National Museum of the Philippines and cultural organizations, and improved documentation and reporting practices.

Part of the East, Southeast Asia, & Pacific (ESEAP) Region, the PhilWiki Community is currently implementing its Annual Plan 2025-2026 under the General Support Fund for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024-25, Round 2. It is the third approved grant of the affiliate.

The planning session coincided with its regular monthly board meeting, the preliminary discussion between representatives of the Nueva Caceres Heritage Movement Inc. and the Southeast Asian University of Technology, and the awarding ceremony and celebrations of success of Wikipedia Pages Wanting Photos 2025 Philippines (WPWP PH) Campaign.

The PhilWiki Community, led by WPWP PH campaign coordinator Marvin Molin, was recognized as the Best Organized Community Campaign for its tremendous contribution to the global campaign. Co-organizer Roderick Sumalinog was also recognized as an Underrepresented Language Champion for contributing highly relevant, well-captioned, high-resolution images to small-language Wikipedias.

Last year, from 14 January –18 February 2025, a community engagement survey was conducted participated by 16 regular members and community members. Discussions focused on strengthening internal coordination, and aligning activities with the broader Wikimedia Movement Strategy. Followed by another round of discussions, insights on volunteer capacity and engagement were gathered and curated from 14 May to 5 June 2025. Twenty-eight regular members and community members participated in the second round of discussions, which led to the Capacity Building Workshop held from June 6–8, 2025, at Presentacion, Camarines Sur.

A major milestone was reached during the Cebu WikiConference 2025 on August 22–24, 2025, where participants engaged in strategic planning and presentations focused on Weaving Knowledge, Sharing Stories. From December 1–5, 2025, another community engagement survey was conducted to assess the year’s activities, leading to the Year-end Evaluation and Assessment held on December 7, 2025 at Villa Caceres Hotel, Naga City. By December 30, 2025, the community began drafting PH-WC’s 5-Year Plan. The final quarter of 2025 focused on reflection and formalizing medium-term goals.

The planning and evaluation process reaffirms PhilWiki Community’s commitment to reflective practice and participatory decision-making.



Irvin P. Sto. Tomas (User:Filipinayzd) is the Project Director and Founding Chair of the PhilWiki Community. He is also part of the Wikisource Loves Manuscripts Learning Partners Network and Bikol Wikipedia Community. He currently serves as Board Secretary of the Commons Photographers User Group, Regional Ambassador for the ESEAP Region of the Wiki Loves Folklore International, Southeast & East Asia Representative of the Wikipedia Asian Month User Group, and Community Connector of the ESEAP Wikimedia Hub.

