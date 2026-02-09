Wikipedia25 celebrations in Warsaw

As Wikipedia turned 25 on 15 January 2026, the year of celebrations started all around the (wiki-)globe! Volunteers and staff from all language communities and Wikimedia organisations are commemorating the birthday of Wikipedia, the largest educational project in human history.

Celebrations starting in Poland

Last Friday, on 23 January 2026, an official Wikipedia Birthday Party in Warsaw kicked off a year of celebration in Poland, which will culminate on 26 September 2026, the day Polish Wikipedia turns 25.

Knowledge is human – Wikipedia is human

Maciej Nadzikiewicz, Wikimedia Foundation Trustee, opened the event and reflected on Wikipedia’s impact on society and the strength of the Wikimedia Movement communities

Nearly 265,000 volunteers edit Wikipedia every month. These Wikimedians support the Sum of Human Knowledge in more than 340 languages, making more than 324 contributions per second. Editors donate their free time to make sure that the knowledge gathered on the Wikimedia project is reliable, updated, neutral and free from vandalism. Grzegor Kopaczewski, Executive Director of Wikimedia Polska focused on the mission of Wikipedia and on how the Wikimedia Movement carries the modern torch of enlightenment.

Grzegorz Kopaczewski, Executive Director of Wikimedia Poland, during the opening of the event talking about the Wikipedia Prime Objective

The 25th birthday is a natural point to reflect on the past quarter of a century and the achievements of Wikipedia and the Wikimedia Movement. Dariusz Jemielniak, former Wikimedia Foundation Trustee, delivered a keynote speech focusing on the evolution of Wikipedia during its past and the challenges it needs to overcome to thrive in its future. A panel of experts discussed the changing technological scene and how disinformation and regulation impact Wikimedia projects and their volunteers. The panel was led by Magdalena M. Baran, PhD (editor in chief of Liberté!); the participants were Alek Tarkowski, PhD (board member of Wikimedia Europe), Maia Mazurkiewicz (CEO of Fundacja PZU and co-founder of Alliance4Europe) and Diana Koziarska (Managing Partner of Smok Ventures).

Dariusz Jemielniak, Wikimedia Foundation Trustee (2015–2025), talked about the different motivations of Wikimedia editors and how they shaped the evolution of Wikipedia

A panel of experts convened during the event (Baran, Tarkowski, Mazurkiewicz and Koziarska) to discuss the challenges facing Wikipedia in three main categories: technology, rapid rise of disinformation and changing legal landscape

A time for celebration

Birthdays are a cause for celebration and a great moment to cherish the Wikimedia volunteers who spend their free time contributing to Wikipedia. During the event, we focused on thanking the whole Movement and the Polish community for the past 25 years of work. While it is impossible to thank all 250,000 volunteers, a few of them received an honourable mention for their contribution to the Wikimedia Movement – Natalia Szafran-Kozakowska and Szymon Grabarczuk. Piotr Gackowski (User:PMG), the most active Polish Wikipedia editor who made more than 375,000 contributions, made the first cut to the Wiki cake!

Natalia Szafran-Kozakowska and Szymon Grabarczuk received Wiki-love for their help in organising the event

Wikimedians participating in the event included Polish Wikipedia contributors; Wikimedia Polska, Wikimedia CEE Hub and Wikimedia Foundation staff, as well as current and former Wikimedia Foundation Board members

(not pictured: Jolanta Drzewakowska, Dariusz Jemielniak and Alek Tarkowski)

Looking forward to the year of celebrations

January marks the beginning of the year of celebrations. Wikimedia language communities and Wikimedia organisations from all around the (wiki-)globe will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Wikipedia for the entire year 2026. Polish Wikipedia turns 25 in September; mark your calendars and watch out for celebrations!

The event was organised by the Wikimedia Foundation, with support from PKO Bank Polski and Wikimedia Polska.

