Announcing the Winners of the Wiki Science Competition 2025 for Australia and New Zealand

Wikimedia Australia and Wikimedia Aotearoa New Zealand are pleased to announce the winners of the 2025 Wiki Science Competition for Australia and New Zealand. This year’s competition was the first to be run jointly between the two countries.

Thank you to every participant who made this competition a success. With 161 entries from 28 people, this year’s competition attracted a diverse group of new and experienced editors. Our judges used the Montage tool to select winners across multiple categories. They aimed to recognise exceptional work in wildlife and nature photography, microscopy, astronomy photography, and non-photographic media that highlights the everyday work of scientists. Congratulations to all winners whose visual storytelling helps bring science to life.

Visit our competition page to view the complete list of winners and finalists for Australia and New Zealand, and we encourage you to explore the full gallery of entries.

The winners and finalists will now progress to the International Wiki Science Competition round.

Some of the winners are:

Wildlife and nature images from Australia and New Zealand

A captive medaka/Japanese rice fish (Oryzias latipes) egg, photographed a few hours after it was deposited on a piece of moss. Ethmostigmus. Ethmostigmus, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons.

People in science images from Australia and New Zealand

A worker from the Mount Annan Botanical Garden places a bag over the follicle or seed pod of a Caley’s grevillea (G. caleyi) to collect the seed inside. Lord.of.the.Proterozoic CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons.

Astronomy images from Australia and New Zealand

Deep image of the Angel Nebula (NGC 2170 and NGC 2182), a reflection and emission nebula in the Orion Molecular Cloud Complex. Hwy37 CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons.

Non-photographic media from Australia and New Zealand

Structurally-correct coloured glass DNA, showing individual bases as symbolic chemical structures, with A-green, C-blue, G-gold, T-salmon, and a purple magenta backbone. Gringer, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Microscopy images from Australia and New Zealand

