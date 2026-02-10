The people who are driving ESEAP Hub

The Wikimedia East, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Regional Cooperation (ESEAP) is a regional collaborative composed of nationalities and Wikimedia affiliates in the region.

ESEAP Hub logo

As one of the most active and diverse communities in Wikimedia, through years of partnership, the region is now collaborating through ESEAP Hub. The governance system being set is compromising of Steering Committee and Community Connector.

ESEAP Steering Committee act as the main leadership team guiding the Hub by focusing on the big picture and setting the direction. They work hand-in-hand with the Community Connector, who acts as the friendly “glue” between the Hub leaders and the local volunteers. While the Committee steers the ship, the Connector is the go-to person who keeps everyone in the loop, listening to community needs and turning those high-level plans into real, practical support for the people on the ground. The overall goal of ESEAP Hub is supported by two staff who are responsible for logistics, administrative support, and implementation across the board.

The Steering Committee

Belinda Spry

Belinda at the ALIA conference 2024 for Wikimedia Australia

Belinda Spry (User:BindiS) is a dedicated leader in the open knowledge movement, who is now mandated as the Chair of the ESEAP (East, South East Asia, and the Pacific) Hub Steering Committee. In this capacity, she helps guide regional strategy and builds collaboration across one of the most culturally and linguistically diverse regions in the Wikimedia ecosystem. She was also part of the ESEAP Preparatory Council and a Grant Signatory of ESEAP Hub. Belinda also serves as the Executive Officer of Wikimedia Australia, a role she has held since late 2022. Her work focuses on supporting Australian contributors and editors, building sustainable partnerships, advocating for digital rights, and growing community-led initiatives that improve diversity, equity and inclusion on Wikimedia platforms.

Curtis Lui (Borschts)

Curtis at the Futures Lab 2026

Curtis Lui (Borschts), the youngest and mandated as the vice-chair to the ESEAP Hub Steering Committee. Curtis actively champions initiatives that empower young leaders, focusing on sustainability and the expansion of the movement across East and Southeast Asia. His work bridges the gap between established governance structures and the next generation of contributors, making him a key figure in shaping the future of the region. He has been serving on the Arbitration Committee of Chinese Wikipedia since its inception and was also a member of the Charter Electoral Commission for the Movement Charter. As a Director of the Wikimedia Community User Group Hong Kong, Curtis has been a tireless advocate for intergenerational collaboration, ensuring that the voices of young Wikimedians are heard in high-level decision-making.

Dody Ismoyo

Dody Ismoyo at the ESEAP Conference 2024

Dody Ismoyo serves as a member of the ESEAP Hub Steering Committee. He is the founder of Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia. Dody has been a pivotal figure in the region’s governance evolution, having previously served on ESEAP Preparatory Council and Interim Committee. A highly active contributor and outreach organizer, Dody played a central role in bringing the ESEAP Conference 2024 to Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia. His leadership focuses on strengthening institutional capacity within the region, outreach to new partnerships and geographical areas, and also fostering long-term cooperation. He likes to travel within the ESEAP region and write entries in Wikimedia projects, making him the world’s top 100 contributors for the number of edits in English Wikipedia.

Reke Wang

Reke Wang at Wikimedia Taiwan 10 Anniversary Conference

Reke Wang serves on the ESEAP Hub Steering Committee and has been Secretary-General of Wikimedia Taiwan for over a decade. His experience within the movement is exceptionally broad, spanning governance, legislative advocacy, and large-scale GLAM partnerships. Reke is a seasoned strategist who has successfully led high-level initiatives, such as collaborating with Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture on the “Taiwan 1000” project and advocating for Freedom of Panorama reform in Taiwan. Within the ESEAP Hub, he wishes to utilize this wealth of experience to mentor emerging communities on organizational structure and to drive policy discussions that protect open knowledge across the region.

Robert Sim

Robertsky at Wikimedians of the Year 2025 award

Robert Sim (User:Robertsky) is also part of the ESEAP Hub Steering Committee. A globally recognized leader in the open knowledge movement, Robert was named the 2025 Wikimedian of the Year, becoming the first Singaporean to receive this high honor for his exceptional contributions to free knowledge. In recognition for his efforts relating to the Wikimedia movement, he was also named as a Singaporean of the Year finalist for 2025 by his national news publisher, SPH Media.

Robert played a central role in organizing Wikimania 2023 in Singapore and is a founding member of the Wikimedians of Singapore User Group. With a strong vision for community growth, he will be utilizing his technical expertise and experience gained as an English Wikipedia editor and administrator while on the Steering Committee to advocate for better digital infrastructure and support systems for editors across the region.

ESEAP Community Connector

Agus Damanik

Agus Damanik at Affiliations Committee 2024

Agus Damanik (User:Agus_Damanik) is a dedicated educator and long-time community leader from North Sumatra, Indonesia, who currently serves as a Community Connector for the ESEAP Hub. His involvement in regional governance is an extension of his extensive track record in building capacity for underrepresented communities, particularly within the Wikisource and Wikipedia projects.

Agus has been a central figure in the architectural phase of the ESEAP Hub. He previously served on the ESEAP Preparatory Council (EPC) and the Interim Hub Committee, where he helped draft the foundational documents and strategy that defined the Hub’s current structure. He is a Founding Member of the Wikisource Community User Group Indonesia, where he successfully led initiatives such as the Wikisource Competitions to digitize local knowledge. His governance work is supported by hands-on organizational experience, having served as a Volunteer Coordinator for Wikimania 2023 in Singapore and an Event Assistant for WikiNusantara 2023.

Irvin Sto. Tomas

Irvin Sto Thomas at Wikisource Conference 2025 in Denpasar, Bali

Irvin Sto. Tomas (User:Filipinayzd) is a veteran leader within the open knowledge movement. He serves as Community Organizer of the Bikol Wikipedia Community and an ESEAP Community Connector with a deep-seated commitment to regional collaboration. Based in the Philippines, he has been a cornerstone of the Wikimedia community in Asia for nearly two decades, playing a pivotal role in establishing the initial foundations for organized movement activities in his home country. His acceptance of the Community Connector role represents the latest chapter in a long career dedicated to fostering solidarity and operational capacity among the diverse cultural groups of East, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific.

His governance experience as Founding Chair of the Philippine Wikimedia Community User Group and Board Secretary of Commons Photographers User Group is extensive and foundational to the current structure of the Hub. He was a key member of the ESEAP Preparatory Council, where he helped steer the region through the complex process of strategy formulation and charter drafting. Beyond regional governance, he has been instrumental in high-level organizational efforts, including serving on the Core Organizing Team for the inaugural ESEAP Conference 2019 in Bali, Indonesia, and playing various roles in the Wikipedia Asian Month User Group, Wikisource Loves Manuscripts Learning Partners Network, and Wiki Loves Folklore International Team. He served as Conference Director of the Bikol WikiConference 2023, WikiCommons PH Conference 2023, and GLAM Wiki Conference PH 2024. This background provides him with a profound understanding of the institutional history and the diplomatic nuances required to harmonize the interests of various affiliates.

Johnny Alegre

Johnny Alegre at Wikimedia Summit 2022

Johnny Alegre (User:Buszmail) is a leader in the open knowledge movement with over 15 years of contribution history. Representing the Philippines, he currently serves as an ESEAP Community Connector, bringing a wealth of institutional memory and policy expertise to the role. He is the co-founder of the Pilipinas Panorama Community, a thematic Wikimedia organisation dedicated to promoting heritage and visual knowledge, and had previously served as the President and Vice-Chairman of the former Wikimedia Philippines, from where he began a pivotal role for the country’s free knowledge environment.

His governance experience in the ESEAP region is deeply rooted in advocacy and strategy. As a member of the ESEAP Preparatory Council (EPC), Johnny helped lay the groundwork for the Hub’s current structure. His involvement in regional leadership was sparked by his work on Freedom of Panorama (FoP) reform, where he engaged with government bodies to improve legal frameworks for photographers and content creators. This background in public policy and legislative advocacy makes him a unique resource for the Hub, particularly for affiliates navigating complex regulatory environments. He served in the ambassadors program of the proposed Movement Charter Draft and joined the Wikimedia Affiliations Committee as an advisory member in 2024. Johnny is notably recognized as a world musician and participates in the WikiOrchestra.

Joyce Chen

Joyce Chen at Wikimedia Summit 2024

Joyce Chen (User:Joycewikiwiki) is a prominent figure in the ESEAP region’s governance and GLAM (Galleries, Libraries, Archives, and Museums) sectors. Representing Wikimedia Taiwan, Joyce has been a driving force in connecting the Taiwanese community with the broader global movement. Her leadership portfolio is extensive; she serves on the Wikipedia Asian Month Steering Committee and is the Chair of the Asia-Pacific Open Knowledge Association (APOKA). Additionally, she has played a critical role in organizing major international events, serving on the Core Organizing Teams for WikidataCon 2023 and the upcoming ESEAP Conference 2026 in Kaohsiung.

Her governance journey within the Hub has been foundational. As a member of both the ESEAP Interim Committee and the Preparatory Council (EPC), Joyce was instrumental in shaping the Hub’s strategic direction during its formation. She brings a unique professional perspective to the governance team as a digital archivist and time-based media art conservator. This expertise allows her to effectively advocate for “born-digital” cultural preservation and to lead high-level partnerships that bridge the gap between technical open data projects (like Wikidata) and traditional cultural institutions.

Joyce transitioned into the Community Connector role to continue her work as a strategic bridge-builder. Her primary motivation is to enrich communication between regional affiliates and external partners, ensuring that ESEAP communities are not just internally connected but also globally visible. By serving as a Connector, she aims to leverage her experience in cross-cultural collaboration to foster sustainable partnerships that support the region’s diverse knowledge ecosystems.

Vanj Padilla

Vanj Padilla for East, South East Asia and the Pacific Region

Vanj Padilla (User:Lady01v) is a distinguished leader in the Philippine open knowledge movement with a diverse portfolio spanning law, digital privacy, and community organizing. Currently serving as an ESEAP Community Connector, she brings deep institutional experience to the role, having previously served as the Vice-Chair of the former Wikimedia Philippines and as a member of the ESEAP Preparatory Council (EPC). Her governance work extends to the global stage, where she played a pivotal role as a Core Organizing Team (COT) member for Wikimania 2023 in Singapore and has been a lead organizer for the WikiWomen Summit across multiple years.

Her background as a Juris Doctor and Certified Data Privacy Officer heavily influences her strategic approach to governance. Vanj has been a vocal advocate for professionalizing community structures, often leading sessions on “future-proofing” volunteer organizations and building strategic partnerships with the public and private sectors. As the co-founder of Babaylan PH and the founder of Shared Knowledge Asia Pacific, she has consistently championed initiatives that empower women and focused on high-impact projects like Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom, for which she is a certified trainer.

Chlod Aidan Alejandro

Chlod at Wikimedia Hackathon 2025

Chlod (User:Chlod) is a technical contributor and tool maintainer with six years of experience in the Wikimedia movement, specializing in anti-vandalism, copyright, and software development. He previously worked with the Wikimedia Foundation, as a contract software engineer for the Moderator Tools team. He also holds advanced permissions on the English Wikipedia, including template editor and new page reviewer rights.

Within the ESEAP region, Chlod has assumed significant organizational responsibilities following his participation in the ESEAP Conference 2024. He served as the Communications Lead on the Core Organizing Team for the ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025 in Manila and the Youth Track lead of the Programme Committee for the ESEAP Conference 2026. He also joined the Regional Funds Committee in 2025 with the hope of increasing its youth representation.

Chlod joined as a Community Connector to formalize and represent the interests of the region’s youth demographic within the ESEAP Hub structure. Following his attendance at the inaugural Wikimedia Youth Conference in 2025, he has focused on establishing a dedicated regional youth initiative aimed at fostering skill development, collaboration, and strategic partnerships. He views his position in the Hub as essential for providing a concrete strategic direction for younger volunteers, ensuring that their perspectives are integrated into the broader governance and decision-making processes of the ESEAP community.

Elis Fajariyati

Elis Fajariyati portrait in 2023

Elis Fajariyati (User:Elicefa) is a community specialist and program coordinator based in Indonesia, currently serving as an ESEAP Community Connector. Since joining the staff of Wikimedia Indonesia in 2021, she has played a central role in strengthening the affiliate’s grassroots network, overseeing the coordination of 18 distinct communities supported by the organization. Her professional portfolio focuses heavily on capacity building, mentoring, and facilitating activities that empower local volunteer groups to sustain their own growth and development.

Her involvement in the Wikimedia movement began in late 2018 as an intern at Wikimedia Indonesia, after which she became an active member of the Wikimedia Yogyakarta Community. Over the years, she has expanded her governance and organizational expertise by contributing to high-level initiatives, most notably managing a strategic collaboration project with the Delegation of the European Union to Indonesia. In addition to her management duties, Elis actively contributes to the movement through research and community outreach, helping to identify the specific needs of diverse volunteer demographics.

Youngjin Ko

Youngjin Ko at Wikimedia Futures Lab 2026

*Youngjin Ko (User:Youngjin) is a long-time contributor and community leader within the Wikimedia movement since 2011. Currently serving as a Project Manager for Wikimedia Korea, he combines professional organizational oversight with extensive technical governance experience, holding administrative rights on the Korean Wikipedia and previously serving as an administrator on Wikidata. His long-standing presence in the region has made him a key figure in facilitating communication between the Korean community and the broader ESEAP network.

His governance portfolio spans both global policy and regional operations. Youngjin served as a Facilitator for the Wikimedia Foundation from 2022 to mid-2023. On a global strategic level, he was a member of the Universal Code of Conduct Coordinating Committee (U4C) Building Committee. He played a critical leadership role as a member of the Core Organizing Team (COT) for the ESEAP Conference 2024, assisting in the successful delivery of one of the region’s largest gatherings.

Zahirul Nukman

Zahirul Nukman at Wikimania 2025

Zahirul Nukman (User:Rulwarih) is a volunteer from Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia who currently serves as an ESEAP Community Connector. His journey in the open knowledge movement began over a decade ago as an active on-wiki editor starting in 2012, later evolving into a focus on community outreach in 2021. He formally integrated into the organizational structure of the Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia (WCUGM) in 2023 through participation in local events, eventually assuming the role of Social Media Officer for the affiliate in 2025. He is also an administrator for Malay Wikipedia since June 2024.

Zahirul joined the Community Connector team to apply his combined experience in digital communications and personnel management to the broader regional context. He is specifically interested in refining the Hub’s governance structure and enhancing communication support systems. By taking on this role, he aims to utilize his background in both online administration and on-field management to foster stronger collaboration among ESEAP affiliates and to support the sustainable growth of the region’s diverse communities.

Ralff Nestor Nacor

Ralffralff at Manila 30 Meet-up

Ralff Nestor Nacor (User:Ralffralff) is a community organizer and advocate from the Philippines, currently serving as an ESEAP Community Connector. He is the co-founder of the Pilipinas Panorama Community (PPC), a thematic organization based in Metro Manila that focuses on documenting cultural heritage, promoting GLAM-Wiki initiatives, and advocating for Freedom of Panorama. In this leadership capacity, he has structured the group’s operational activities, regularly co-organizing Wikipedia editing workshops, heritage tours, and photowalks designed to engage both active editors and new contributors. He also serves as the Project Manager for the Philippine Panorama Project, a strategic initiative aimed at systematically improving the representation of Philippine culture across Wikimedia platforms.

He serves as an administrator (sysop) on the Bikol Wikipedia, where he has initiated various WikiProjects to foster content improvement and local language preservation. Outside of the movement, he is a licensed Chemical Engineer and Research & Development Scientist with over seven years of experience in a leading food and beverage company. He leverages the rigorous project management skills acquired from his professional R&D work to enhance his volunteer leadership, bringing a structured, data-driven approach to community organization and activity planning.

Eugene Alvin Villar

Eugene Alvin Villar at Wikimania 2014

Eugene Alvin Villar (User:Seav) is a veteran leader in the open knowledge ecosystem with over two decades of contribution history, having commenced his journey as a Wikipedia editor in 2002. He was a co-founder of Wikimedia Philippines (now the Wiki Society of the Philippines) in 2010, where he served on the Board of Trustees until 2017. During his tenure, he rotated through every major executive role including Chairman, President, Secretary, and Treasurer.

His governance portfolio is distinguished by high-level leadership in both the Wikimedia and OpenStreetMap (OSM) movements. Within the ESEAP region, Eugene served on the Core Organizing Team for the ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025 in Manila, where he led the Scholarship Committee. He was also on the OpenStreetMap Foundation (OSMF) Board of Directors for a two-year term starting in 2020. He currently chairs the OSMF’s Local Chapters and Communities Working Group, a body analogous to the Wikimedia Affiliations Committee, providing him with a comparative perspective on global community governance.

ESEAP Hub Staff

Biyanto Rebin

Biyanto at Wikimedia Futures Lab 2026

Senior Project Manager, ESEAP Hub

Biyanto Rebin brings nearly two decades of movement leadership to his role as the Senior Project Manager for the ESEAP Hub. A Wikimedian since 2006, Biyanto is best known for his transformative tenure as the Chair of Wikimedia Indonesia (2016–2022), where he led the affiliate from a grassroots community into one of the region’s most professional non-profit organizations. His leadership was defined by high-impact partnerships, including strategic collaborations with the European Union, UNESCO, and Google, as well as the successful execution of large-scale initiatives like the “WikiLatih” educational program.

With a Master’s degree in Digital Humanities from Uppsala University, Biyanto combines academic rigor with practical organizational expertise. He has been a vocal advocate for linguistic diversity and Open GLAM (Galleries, Libraries, Archives, and Museums) in Southeast Asia, frequently representing the region at global forums like the Creative Commons Summit.

In his new capacity as Senior Project Manager, Biyanto serves as the primary operational lead for the Hub. He is tasked with building the Hub’s administrative infrastructure, overseeing grant implementation, and ensuring that the strategic decisions of the Steering Committee are translated into tangible support for ESEAP’s diverse communities. He works primarily on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Feliani

Feliani in Verona, 2021

Project Manager, ESEAP Hub

Feliani (User:Feliani (ESEAP Hub) serves as the full time Project Manager for the ESEAP Hub. She plays a central role in coordinating the region’s day-to-day activities and community communications. With a professional background as an educator and researcher, Feliani brings a structured, pedagogical approach to community support, ensuring that complex regional programs are accessible and well-organized for volunteers across East, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific.

Before joining the Hub’s staff, Feliani built a strong foundation in program management and community engagement. She works closely with the Senior Project Manager to execute the Hub’s annual plan, supporting initiatives that range from capacity-building workshops to regional conferences, all while maintaining a strong focus on the specific needs of the region’s emerging affiliates.

