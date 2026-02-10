WikiTutur 3.0 Introduces the Tengger Language Through Collaborative Wikimedia Documentation

WikiTutur 3.0, a collaborative language documentation program, was held on 1 November 2025 at Universitas Brawijaya, organized by KlubWiki UB. The activity focused on introducing and documenting the Tengger language, a local language spoken by the Tenggerese community, through Wikimedia projects.

WikiTutur is designed to support the documentation of Indonesian languages by combining audio recording of pronunciation and lexicographic enrichment. The program emphasizes the use of Wikimedia Commons, particularly through the Lingua Libre tool for uploading pronunciation recordings, alongside contributions to Wiktionary to expand structured lexical data. Over time, WikiTutur has experimented with different approaches, ranging from casual recording sessions to more structured fieldwork aimed at collecting detailed linguistic data from native speakers.

The main activity of WikiTutur 3.0 was a hands-on workshop introducing participants to Lingua Libre for uploading audio files to Wikimedia Commons and to basic Wiktionary editing, all conducted with a focus on the Tengger language. Participants were guided step by step on how to record pronunciations, upload media files, and contribute language data in a collaborative and open knowledge environment.

The workshop involved students from the Faculty of Cultural Studies and the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, who participated as contributors and learners. To ensure the accuracy and authenticity of the linguistic data, the organizers invited native Tengger speakers as resource persons. These speakers played a crucial role in validating pronunciation, vocabulary, and usage, as well as mentoring participants during the recording and editing process.

Throughout the session, participants worked closely with the Tengger resource persons, receiving direct assistance while conducting recordings and making edits. This collaborative model allowed students not only to learn Wikimedia technical skills but also to engage respectfully with native speakers as knowledge holders.

By bringing together students, community speakers, and Wikimedia platforms, WikiTutur 3.0 demonstrated how collaborative documentation can help local languages gain greater visibility and accessibility. The activity contributes to broader efforts to preserve linguistic diversity in Indonesia and to ensure that underrepresented languages can be shared with a global audience through open knowledge projects.

