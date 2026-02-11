Announcing new policies related to the use of Wikimedia sites for advocacy purposes

As of today, the Wikimedia Foundation has adopted new and updated policies regarding the use of banners, logo changes, and blackouts on the projects, particularly for advocacy purposes. The policies establish clearer processes for advocacy activities, including: requiring the use of CentralNotice for advocacy banners; limiting the maximum duration of advocacy banners, logo changes, and blackouts; and requiring notification of Foundation staff for some proposed uses of the Wikimedia sites.

These are the affected policies

These policies were developed with community input regarding past practices on various wikis and community feedback on the draft policies, which were published in September 2025. The policy drafts were shared and discussed on Meta-Wiki, and you can read previous updates on this initiative from January 2025 and September 2025 on Diff. I want to thank all of the volunteers who took the time to engage and contribute to this policy update process.

If you have questions about any of the policy updates, staff will be monitoring and responding on the policy talk pages. You can also direct questions directly to me by email.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation