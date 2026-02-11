From Contribution Goals to Lasting Impact: Five Months as an AWA Digitalize Youth Project Participant

What started as a simple desire to increase my contributions ended up becoming a journey filled with valuable take-homes.

The AWA Digitalize Youth Project with Linason Blessing was one of the highlights of 2025 for me. Blessing reached out, explaining what the project was about, and said something that really stuck with me: “I’ve been seeing your work, and I believe you can do this.” That statement alone clicked. I appreciated her for seeing that, and I committed myself to dedicating the next five months to the project, while also keeping up with my contributions. And that was how it all began.

Throughout the months, I learnt easier and more effective ways of editing, from using tools like PetScan to working with ChatGPT. We are truly in the era of AI, and knowing how to use these tools is an essential skill in this digital age. The last time I used ChatGPT was in 2023 during my ALX Foundations, when I was deciding which track to choose between Data Analytics and Software Engineering. After that, I didn’t really engage with it, until she reintroduced it. Now, it has become my go-to paddy anytime, any day .

Also, I wrote my first Diff post, thanks to Blessing patiently walking us through how to write a Diff article. During this project, I also had the opportunity to reconnect with a co-contributor, Pascal, from my undergraduate days. We were both members of the Unilorin Wiki Fan Club, and virtually reconnecting, sharing gists, and talking about life in general made the experience even more meaningful.

Session on How to Create a Diff Post by Linason Blessing During 2025 AWA Digitalize Youth

It has been over a month since I completed the project, but the lessons and take-homes remain deeply valuable. They are the kind of learnings that stay with you, and for that, I am truly grateful to African Wikipedian Alliance (AWA) for this wonderful initiative.

It is 2026 already, and I look forward to putting more of myself out there, learning, teaching, and sharing my experiences. I am open to collaboration, so feel free to ping me on my user page.

