From Zero to 200+ Articles: #SheSaid 2025 on Uzbek Wikiquote

In 2025, the #SheSaid campaign was implemented for the first time on the Uzbek-language Wikiquote by the CA Youth Community. Before this initiative, the #SheSaid campaign was largely unknown within the Uzbek Wikimedia community. Therefore, one of the main goals at the initial stage was to raise awareness and attract the community’s attention to this global campaign.

Preparation and outreach

Before the official start of the project, as an organizer and active member of the CA Youth Community, I created the necessary project pages and templates on Uzbek Wikiquote to support the campaign locally. At the same time, I published announcements about the launch of the #SheSaid campaign on the social media channels and community pages of the viki_tiki project, which I manage for Uzbek Wikimedians. These efforts played an important role in explaining the campaign’s goals and encouraging participation.

Project timeline and results

The #SheSaid 2025 project on Uzbek Wikiquote ran from 1 October to 31 December 2025. During this period, three participants actively contributed to the project. Together, they achieved the following results:

208 new Wikiquote articles were created;

were created; 12 new templates related to the topic were developed;

related to the topic were developed; around 50 new categories were created;

were created; the quality of several articles related to women and women’s contributions was significantly improved.

This initiative became the first large-scale thematic project ever implemented on Uzbek Wikiquote. As a result, the overall number of articles increased noticeably, and, most importantly, a substantial amount of high-quality content about women was created.

100 WikiDay Challenge and personal contribution

Alongside the #SheSaid campaign, I also conducted a personal 100 WikiDay Challenge on Uzbek Wikiquote. The challenge lasted from 30 September 2024 to 7 January 2025. During these 100 days, the following outcomes were achieved:

113 new Wikiquote articles created;

created; 12 new templates developed;

developed; 46 new categories created;

created; 2 dedicated #SheSaid pages established.

Out of the 113 articles created during the challenge, 112 were about women, directly aligning with the goals of the #SheSaid campaign. Only one article, related to bodhisattvas, was created as part of my work on another Wikimedia project.

Building on the momentum

I am very happy that by simultaneously running the 100 WikiDay Challenge and coordinating the #SheSaid 2025 campaign, I was able to significantly enrich Uzbek Wikiquote. This experience marked an important milestone for the development of Uzbek-language Wikiquote and demonstrated the potential of thematic campaigns to grow both the quantity and quality of content. I plan to continue organizing similar projects and challenges in the near future.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation