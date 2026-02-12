Call for Participation: Join the Wiki Loves Mother Tongue Campaign 2026

Language is at the heart of how we share knowledge, culture, and identity. Yet thousands of languages remain under-represented across Wikimedia projects. To help change this, the Wikitongues User Group is excited to announce the return of the Wiki Loves Mother Tongue Campaign 2026, starting on 21 February 2026, to mark International Mother Language Day, titled ‘Youth voices on multilingual education’.
We invite Wikimedia communities, affiliates, language groups, educators, and individual contributors from around the world to participate in or host activities as part of this global campaign.
What is Wiki Loves Mother Tongue?
Wiki Loves Mother Tongue is a global Wikimedia campaign that encourages contributors to:
- Create new articles in their mother tongues
- Improve existing content in under-represented languages
- Translate articles into local and Indigenous languages
- Build and strengthen language communities within Wikimedia
The campaign centres language justice and knowledge equity, supporting the idea that everyone should be able to access and contribute to free knowledge in the language they know best.
Who Can Participate?
We welcome participation from:
- Wikimedia language communities and user groups
- Wikimedia affiliates and thematic organizations
- Indigenous and minoritised language communities
- Educators, students, and language activists
- Individual Wikimedians passionate about multilingual knowledge
You do not need to be an expert to join; new contributors are welcome, and support will be provided.
How Can Communities Get Involved?
Communities and groups can participate in several ways:
Host a Local or Online Activity
- Edit-a-thons or translation drives
- Training workshops for new contributors
- Community storytelling or documentation sessions
Participate as Contributors
- Join an existing campaign dashboard
- Contribute articles, edits, or translations
- Support outreach, mentorship, or coordination
Partner With Us
- Co-organize regional or thematic activities
- Support communications, documentation, or learning resources
The Wikitongues User Group will provide:
- An Outreach Dashboard
- Campaign resources and guidance
- Promotion of participating communities
- Recognition for active participants and organizers
Key Dates
- Campaign start: 21 February 2026
- Activities: February 21–March 21, 2026 (exact dates flexible by community)
How to Sign Up
Interested communities and individuals can:
- Sign up via the campaign page on the EVENT PAGE HERE
- Reach out to the Wikitongues User Group via Meta or email
- Propose activities, languages, or focus areas you’d like to work on
Early sign-ups are encouraged to allow time for coordination and support.
Why Participate?
By joining Wiki Loves Mother Tongue 2026, you help:
- Increase visibility for under-represented languages
- Empower communities to tell their own stories
- Strengthen multilingual participation in the Wikimedia Movement
- Contribute to a more inclusive and equitable internet
Language diversity is not optional; it’s essential to the future of free knowledge.
Join Us
Whether you’re a long-time Wikimedian or someone contributing in your language for the first time, your voice matters.
Let’s come together in 2026 to celebrate, protect, and grow the world’s linguistic diversity one article, one edit, and one language at a time.
Join the Wiki Loves Mother Tongue Campaign 2026.
