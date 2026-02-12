Call for Participation: Join the Wiki Loves Mother Tongue Campaign 2026

Language is at the heart of how we share knowledge, culture, and identity. Yet thousands of languages remain under-represented across Wikimedia projects. To help change this, the Wikitongues User Group is excited to announce the return of the Wiki Loves Mother Tongue Campaign 2026, starting on 21 February 2026, to mark International Mother Language Day, titled ‘Youth voices on multilingual education’.

We invite Wikimedia communities, affiliates, language groups, educators, and individual contributors from around the world to participate in or host activities as part of this global campaign.

What is Wiki Loves Mother Tongue?

Wiki Loves Mother Tongue is a global Wikimedia campaign that encourages contributors to:

Create new articles in their mother tongues

Improve existing content in under-represented languages

Translate articles into local and Indigenous languages

Build and strengthen language communities within Wikimedia

The campaign centres language justice and knowledge equity, supporting the idea that everyone should be able to access and contribute to free knowledge in the language they know best.

Who Can Participate?

We welcome participation from:

Wikimedia language communities and user groups

Wikimedia affiliates and thematic organizations

Indigenous and minoritised language communities

Educators, students, and language activists

Individual Wikimedians passionate about multilingual knowledge

You do not need to be an expert to join; new contributors are welcome, and support will be provided.

How Can Communities Get Involved?

Communities and groups can participate in several ways:

Host a Local or Online Activity

Edit-a-thons or translation drives

Training workshops for new contributors

Community storytelling or documentation sessions

Participate as Contributors

Join an existing campaign dashboard

Contribute articles, edits, or translations

Support outreach, mentorship, or coordination

Partner With Us

Co-organize regional or thematic activities

Support communications, documentation, or learning resources

The Wikitongues User Group will provide:

An Outreach Dashboard

Campaign resources and guidance

Promotion of participating communities

Recognition for active participants and organizers

Key Dates

Campaign start: 21 February 2026

21 February 2026 Activities: February 21–March 21, 2026 (exact dates flexible by community)

How to Sign Up

Interested communities and individuals can:

Sign up via the campaign page on the EVENT PAGE HERE

Reach out to the Wikitongues User Group via Meta or email

Propose activities, languages, or focus areas you’d like to work on

Early sign-ups are encouraged to allow time for coordination and support.

Why Participate?

By joining Wiki Loves Mother Tongue 2026, you help:

Increase visibility for under-represented languages

Empower communities to tell their own stories

Strengthen multilingual participation in the Wikimedia Movement

Contribute to a more inclusive and equitable internet

Language diversity is not optional; it’s essential to the future of free knowledge.

Join Us

Whether you’re a long-time Wikimedian or someone contributing in your language for the first time, your voice matters.

Let’s come together in 2026 to celebrate, protect, and grow the world’s linguistic diversity one article, one edit, and one language at a time.

Join the Wiki Loves Mother Tongue Campaign 2026.

