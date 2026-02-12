Joy Chikonde Makes Her Debut as New Host of the ZedWiki Podcast

Joy during a recording session

The ZedWiki Podcast team has officially welcomed Joy Chikonde as its new host, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the community-driven platform dedicated to open knowledge, Wikimedia initiatives, and the preservation of Zambian culture and heritage. In a statement published on Medium, the producer acknowledged the challenges of collaborative projects, noting that “community projects evolve quickly, and sometimes timelines compress in ways we do not anticipate.” The statement emphasized the flexibility required from contributors during transitions.

This hosting update follows an earlier announcement naming Thandi Kasanda as the incoming host. However, Kasanda’s professional commitments as a nurse, combined with circumstances beyond the team’s control, made it impossible for her to fully commit to the role. After internal discussions and rapid production adjustments, the ZedWiki Podcast team confirmed Joy Chikonde as the new voice behind the microphone.

Born on 14 October 2003, Chikonde is a Zambian law student and manager at a logistics and supply company in Lusaka. She officially takes over hosting duties from Blueprint, the AI voice powered by ChatGPT that previously guided listeners through episodes and discussions. According to the production team, the transition was largely a last-minute development, requiring significant behind-the-scenes changes. Scripts were revised, planned segments adjusted, and production workflows reorganized to accommodate the unexpected switch while ensuring that scheduled releases remained on track.

Chikonde made her official debut in an episode titled “Zambian Culture and Heritage,” released on 1 February 2026 across major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music. In this special episode, listeners join her on a journey through Zambian heritage, culture, and the power of knowledge sharing.

The show opens with Today in History for February 1st, highlighting Imbolc, National Freedom Day, and the start of Black History Month, while reflecting on how history is shaped and preserved. In the Article Spotlight, the focus turns to the Nc’wala Ceremony of the Ngoni people, exploring its rituals, drumming, and cultural significance as documented on Chalo Chatu. The episode also features producer Isaac Kanguya, who provides insights into Wiki Loves Folklore 2026, outlining the campaign’s goals, participation opportunities, and its role in documenting Zambia’s living traditions through photography, articles, and multimedia contributions.

The Wikimedia Tech & Tools Update rounds out the episode by celebrating Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary, covering AI partnerships, infrastructure improvements, and global traffic insights that demonstrate how Wikimedia continues to make knowledge open, accessible, and sustainable worldwide. The episode concludes with the official launch of Wiki Loves Folklore 2026, running from February 1st to March 31st, inviting everyone to participate by uploading photos, writing articles, or sharing videos that highlight Zambian culture and heritage.

Despite the sudden transition in hosting, the ZedWiki Podcast remains committed to its mission of amplifying local stories, supporting the free knowledge movement, and promoting community-driven documentation of Zambia’s culture and history. Joy Chikonde’s debut signals both continuity and renewal as the podcast moves forward into its next phase. Listeners can expect future episodes to retain the familiar ZedWiki structure while embracing a refreshed hosting presence that continues to center community voices, cultural storytelling, and Wikimedia engagement.

