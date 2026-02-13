Beyond Speaking: The Art of Writing Dagbani

On 7 February 2026, Dagbani volunteers came together for a timely and impactful training aimed at strengthening one of the most important aspects of language development: the ability to write Dagbani accurately and confidently. The session brought together both experienced contributors and new volunteers, all united by a shared desire to improve how our language is represented in written form, especially in the digital space.



Dagbani is widely spoken across our communities. It is the language of our homes, traditions, marketplaces, and daily interactions. Yet, while many people speak it fluently, writing it correctly often presents challenges. Questions of spelling, tone marking, word formation, and sentence structure can make writing difficult without proper guidance. Recognizing this gap, the training sought to help volunteers move beyond oral fluency and develop strong writing competence.

The session was facilitated by Alhassan Peter, who guided participants through practical lessons and clear examples. He addressed common mistakes writers make, explained important orthographic principles, and demonstrated how careful writing improves understanding and credibility. Volunteers had the opportunity to engage, contribute, and seek clarification on areas where they usually face difficulty.

A key highlight of the training was its practical nature. Rather than focusing only on theory, participants worked through real-life scenarios related to writing for Wikimedia projects, community documentation, and formal communication. This approach helped everyone see how the skills learned can be applied immediately in their volunteer work.

The atmosphere throughout the session was lively and encouraging. Volunteers showed strong commitment, asked thoughtful questions, and supported one another. The eagerness to learn made it clear that the Dagbani community is ready to raise the standard of written content and ensure that materials published in our language are accurate, consistent, and professional.

Improving writing is more than a technical exercise. It is about preserving identity, promoting culture, and making knowledge accessible. When Dagbani is written well, it gains greater visibility, respect, and usability for researchers, students, and future generations. Each trained volunteer becomes a stronger ambassador for the language.

The training marks another step forward in building a vibrant and skilled community of contributors. With continued learning and collaboration, the future of Dagbani in the digital world looks even brighter.

This was not just training. It was growth, commitment, and progress.

