How The Wikipedia Library supports scientific research in decentralized regions of Argentina

Access to specialized scientific literature remains one of the most persistent structural barriers for editors, early career researchers, and knowledge communities located far from major academic centers. Across much of the Global South, and even within countries that have well established scientific systems, key scholarly publications are frequently locked behind paywalls or restricted through institutional affiliations that are not universally available. This inequality in access not only limits the ability to edit content based on high quality sources, but also restricts who can actively participate in the production of scientific knowledge. In countries such as Argentina, where Wikimedia institutional structures are also highly centralized in Buenos Aires, movement resources such as The Wikipedia Library play an even more significant role in enabling knowledge production from decentralized regions. In this way, The Wikipedia Library not only supports Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects, but also contributes to building more equitable conditions for scientific research.

A concrete example of this impact can be observed in Wikimedistas de Jujuy (WJUY), a Wikimedia community located in northern Argentina, a region historically peripheral to the country’s main scientific hubs. The experience of communities such as WJUY demonstrates that the Wikimedia ecosystem can be actively integrated into formal academic circuits, creating linkages between open knowledge, education, research, and digital collaboration. In this context, one of the most notable initiatives during 2025 was the Microworld Project, which resulted in an open access microbial exhibition that connected Wikipedia content with materials hosted on Wikimedia Commons. A video documenting this experience is available at the end of this post.

Members of the WJUY community who carried out the Microworld Project.

A separate illustration of this broader impact can be seen in a scientific publication supported by The Wikipedia Library: the chapter “Starch from Industrial and Agricultural Byproducts” in the book Unconventional Starch Sources for Sustainable Bioplastics (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis), authored by Luis Fernando Flores, a driving member of WJUY. The chapter includes, in its acknowledgments section, a recognition of The Wikipedia Library of the Wikimedia Foundation for providing access to essential scientific literature. This case illustrates how access to academic information provided by The Wikipedia Library can translate directly into scientific production with international reach.

The published work focuses on the valorization of non conventional starch sources and agro-industrial byproducts for bioplastic production, in alignment with the global transition toward sustainable biomaterials and resource based economies. The research line associated with this publication is also connected to studies on microbial amylases. The image associated with this story, released by the author on Wikimedia Commons, shows an amylase activity assay performed on a single Petri dish divided into four sectors, each inoculated with a different microbial isolate. Two of the isolates exhibit enzymatic activity, evidenced by the starch degradation halo surrounding the growth streaks. The open circulation of this type of visual material reinforces the role of Wikimedia projects as spaces where research is not only communicated, but also documented and shared.

The Wikipedia Library was also acknowledged in a previous publication linked to an earlier group led by the user Luisfff2812, the Agricultural and Environmental Biotechnology Club in Río Negro, a province in southern Argentina. This group of young Wikimedians conducted research on pigment production from renewable residues, published an academic chapter, and released images of their experimental work on Wikimedia Commons, expanding open access to research results and processes.

The mention of The Wikipedia Library in international scientific publications does not constitute merely a formal acknowledgment, but reflects growing recognition of Wikimedia’s role within the global knowledge ecosystem. It functions as a facilitator of access, equity, and participation, where access to knowledge can become a driver of scientific production. In concrete terms, The Wikipedia Library contributes to broadening who is able to conduct research, publish, and take part in the global scientific conversation.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation