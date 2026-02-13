Thinking about future of the movement at Wikimedia Futures Lab

Over the past 25 years, our Wikimedia movement has built a repository of free knowledge together with people worldwide. However, times are changing. The rise of artificial intelligence, including chatbots, shifting trends, and changes in information sources for readers have led to a decline in both Wikipedia’s readership and active users. What is concerning is the continuous decrease in the influx of younger generations, who are sensitive to trends. We now find ourselves in a situation where we must contemplate the future of Wikimedia projects for the next 25 years.

Our consensus is that we must examine the diverse causes of the problems plaguing the Wikimedia movement alongside these global trends, confront them head-on, and change. So, let’s explore what discussions took place at the Wikimedia Futures Lab held in Frankfurt, Germany, from January 30 to February 1.

Recognize the current global trends and changes in three categories

There were several panel sessions and lightning talks featuring panelists from diverse backgrounds. We freely exchanged views on how panels are responding to global trends and how Wikimedia can thrive amidst shifting trends. This helped us consider what sense of crisis and changes the Wikimedia movement must embrace from each perspective. One panelist who pointed out Wikipedia’s problems from an external reader’s perspective outside the Wikimedia movement was particularly memorable. Global trends can be divided into the following three categories:

Content and AI – How should Wikimedia respond in an environment where technologies like AI are evolving? What impact is AI-generated content having on our movement? Furthermore, in what direction should Wikimedia perceive and embrace AI tools?

– How should Wikimedia respond in an environment where technologies like AI are evolving? What impact is AI-generated content having on our movement? Furthermore, in what direction should Wikimedia perceive and embrace AI tools? Consumer and Re-use – Amidst the declining trend in readers using Wikimedia, how are today’s consumers (especially younger generations) gathering information? How should Wikimedia adapt to the reuse of its content?

– Amidst the declining trend in readers using Wikimedia, how are today’s consumers (especially younger generations) gathering information? How should Wikimedia adapt to the reuse of its content? Contributors – Why do many people hesitate to contribute to Wikipedia? Is there anything we can do to improve the new user experience?

After we listen panelist’s thoughts, we split into small groups to share insights on shifts in information-gathering methods or trends among the general public (especially youth) observed in participants’ regions. An interesting finding was that, while varying in intensity, many countries face similar crises.

Create hypothesis and experiments for next generation

Having recognized the issues the Wikimedia movement must address, it’s now time to formulate hypotheses on how it should evolve and put them into practice. Each of us developed hypotheses tailored to the Wikimedia movement’s adaptation to specific global trends and the shifting public perception shaped by those trends. We then deliberated on detailed experimental methods to achieve these hypotheses and predicted their anticipated outcomes. We shared and examined these hypotheses and experiments together.

The next day, we selected hypotheses and planned experiments to test them. We gathered all participants together to share the hypotheses each individual or group had formulated and receive feedback.

I planned an experiment that utilizes AI as an Editing Assistant Tool, building upon the existing AI-based wiki translation tool WikiVault. Additionally, participants shared experiments based on ongoing activities for the future of the Wikimedia movement or new hypotheses derived from various ideas through presentations. All hypotheses can be viewed here.

The future of Wikimedia is on us!

Through my experience at the Wikimedia Futures Lab, I learned that we must strive to implement various changes to ensure Wikimedia projects can continue functioning as neutral and free repositories of knowledge in the face of technological advancements, including artificial intelligence, and evolving trends. In particular, I found it meaningful to share insights with Wikimedia movement activists from around the world about common challenges facing the movement today. We exchanged views on the direction and evolution of the Wikimedia movement in a future society where AI and social media are even more advanced.

It is important to note that today’s audiences are closely attuned to and sensitive to changes in trends and technology, often leading the way. We hope the Wikimedia projects will not hesitate to evolve from their current rigid, text-only environment into a more flexible platform that adapts to readers’ new ways of getting information.

Discussions on the future of the Wikimedia movement will continue beyond this offline session. Participants will also actively exchange ideas to ensure planned hypotheses and experiments progress smoothly, extending beyond the activities at this event.

