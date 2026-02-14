Education and free knowledge: Wikimedia Spain presents its new educational booklet 

Wikimedia Spain launches the booklet ‘Educational Institutions and Wikimedia: Learning, Creating, and Sharing Knowledge,’ a practical guide for teachers and educational institutions interested in integrating Wikimedia projects into their teaching and learning processes.

Through real-life experiences and practical examples, the booklet shows how Wikipedia and the Wikimedia ecosystem can be incorporated into the classroom to promote active, collaborative learning based on free knowledge.

Wikimedia in education: learning by creating knowledge

The guide includes educational initiatives in which students actively participate in the creation and improvement of content in Wikimedia projects. This approach allows them to develop key skills such as:

Rigorous research and critical thinking

Academic writing and communication

Digital and media literacy

Collaborative work in open environments

Responsible use of free licences

In addition, it contributes to expanding and improving access to knowledge in co-official and unofficial languages, making knowledge and experiences that are usually less represented more visible.

A partnership between education and open knowledge

The Wikimedia movement is a global community committed to making knowledge free, accessible and shared.

Integrating its projects into education allows schools, universities and associations to connect their academic objectives with the creation of open educational resources, promoting participatory and networked teaching.

Download the booklet and discover how to collaborate

This booklet is designed as a tool to inspire and support those who wish to incorporate open knowledge into the classroom and generate a real educational and social impact.

Download the booklet ‘Educational Institutions and Wikimedia’ and find out how your educational centre can collaborate with Wikimedia Spain.

At Wikimedia Spain, we work together with the educational community to make free knowledge part of the classroom and to ensure that learning also means creating, sharing and transforming society.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation