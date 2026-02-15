Influence of Seasonal and Eco-climatic Factors on Butterfly Diversity: Insights from Wiki Loves Butterfly

Butterflies play an important role in nature. They help in pollination and act as bio-indicators, meaning their presence, absence or behaviour reflects the health of an ecosystem. Changes in butterfly diversity or abundance often indicate environmental problems such as habitat loss, pollution, climate change or land-use alteration. Across the world, butterfly populations are declining due to habitat destruction, fragmentation and changing climate patterns. Therefore, monitoring butterflies is an effective way to understand biodiversity trends and environmental changes. Because butterflies are colourful, easy to observe and well studied, they are ideal subjects for ecological research, long-term monitoring and citizen science initiatives. Butterfly observation and documentation also help people connect with nature and build awareness about conservation.

India is one of the most important regions in the world for butterfly diversity, supporting more than 1,500 species. This richness is closely linked to India’s wide range of ecosystems and its tropical climate, which is marked by clear seasonal changes. Butterfly life cycles, behaviour, abundance and species composition vary strongly with seasons. As a result, butterfly diversity in India shows clear seasonal patterns throughout the year.

Seasonal weather conditions and local microclimates strongly influence butterfly activities such as flight, feeding, basking, resting, mating and egg-laying. Factors like temperature, humidity, rainfall and wind create different microhabitats that support different species and behaviours. Extreme weather events related to climate change further affect butterfly populations by disturbing food availability, breeding success and survival. While some species may adapt or expand their range, others may decline or disappear locally. These climate-driven changes play a major role in shaping butterfly communities.

The Indian climate is broadly divided into six seasons: summer, pre-monsoon, monsoon, post-monsoon, autumn and winter. Each season affects butterfly activities in different ways. Among these, the pre-monsoon, monsoon and post-monsoon seasons are the most important for butterfly documentation because environmental conditions during these periods support high biological activity.

During the pre-monsoon season from around March to June, increasing temperatures and early rainfall lead to fresh growth of plants, including larval host plants and nectar sources. This period marks the start of breeding activity for many butterfly species, resulting in increased adult emergence and visibility. It is an ideal time to document early-season species and observe behaviours such as mating and egg-laying.

The monsoon season from June to September is the peak period for butterfly diversity and abundance across most parts of India. Regular rainfall promotes growth of dense vegetation, providing abundant food for caterpillars and adult butterflies. Many species time their life cycles with the monsoon, producing multiple generations during this period. Although fieldwork can be challenging due to heavy rain and difficult access, monsoon surveys are essential for recording rare, seasonal and habitat-specific species.

The post-monsoon season from October to December continues to support high butterfly activities as vegetation remains lush and weather conditions become more stable. This period often shows the highest species richness, including newly emerged individuals, migratory species and late-season specialists. Post-monsoon conditions are especially suitable for extended field surveys and butterfly photography due to better visibility and improved accessibility.

In contrast, winter generally shows reduced butterfly activity in many regions due to lower temperatures, reduced humidity, or limited availability of host plants. Although some species remain active, overall diversity and abundance are usually lower compared to the monsoon-related seasons.

Photography has become a powerful, non-invasive tool for butterfly conservation. Butterfly photography allows accurate visual documentation of species, life stages, behaviour and habitats without disturbing the insects. These photographic records are valuable for biodiversity assessments, long-term monitoring and scientific research, especially in areas where regular field surveys are limited. In initiatives like Wiki Loves Butterfly, photography-based field documentation forms the foundation of conservation-focused knowledge sharing.

Seasonality plays a key role in the success of butterfly documentation under Wiki Loves Butterfly. The pre-monsoon, monsoon and post-monsoon seasons are particularly important because they coincide with peak butterfly emergence, breeding activity and high species diversity. However, changing climate conditions can influence documentation outcomes. For example, the south-west monsoon of 2025 (June–September) arrived earlier than usual and showed highly irregular and extreme rainfall patterns across many parts of India. Several regions, especially in the Himalayan states, experienced heavy rainfall, flash floods and access challenges due to multiple western disturbances. Overall, national rainfall during the 2025 monsoon reached 108% of the Long Period Average (LPA), indicating an above-normal monsoon. Climatically, 2025 was marked by neutral El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions. However, atmospheric circulation patterns resembled La Niña-like conditions, with enhanced convection over the Indian Ocean and western Pacific. Such conditions can strengthen monsoon activity even without a fully developed La Niña event. Along with broader climate change effects, these factors contributed to uneven and intense rainfall during the season. These climatic conditions directly affected our field documentation and butterfly photography. While increased rainfall supported rich vegetation growth and, in some areas, higher butterfly activity, extreme weather events and flooding disrupted surveys in several locations. Despite these challenges, monsoon-season photography remained essential for documenting rare, seasonal and habitat-specific species that appear only under such conditions.

Two Wiki Loves Butterfly (WLB) team members, Mr. Atanu Bose and Mr. Mahesh Baruah, visited Mayodia, Arunachal Pradesh, in September 2025 for butterfly field documentation. During the visit, they experienced and witnessed heavy rainfall in the area.

In this context, photography served not only as a documentation tool but also as a flexible and resilient conservation approach. It allowed contributors to record biodiversity whenever conditions permitted. Combining seasonal climate understanding with photography-based documentation strengthens butterfly conservation efforts and ensures that valuable ecological information is preserved, even under increasingly unpredictable climate conditions.

