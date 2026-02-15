My graphic design contributions to Wiki projects

Introduction

My name is Mohammed, and I am a member of the Wikimedia Iraq group. I am 18 years old. I was first introduced to Wikimedia when I was 14 years old. As I became more engaged in Wikimedia projects, such as contributing as a Wikipedia editor. I developed an interest in supporting Wikimedia through my professional field, graphic design. I believe that regardless of one’s hobby or area of interest, everyone can contribute to Wikimedia in a meaningful way.

First design contributions

My initial design contributions to Wiki projects included developing and creating the logos for the 19th and 20th anniversaries of Arabic Wikipedia, I enhanced the previous logos by incorporating famous Arab landmarks and integrating them with the classic Wikipedia logo.

Volunteering with Wikimedia Iraq

In July 2025, I began volunteering as a graphic designer with Wikimedia Iraq. Through this role, I contributed to developing the group’s visual content using the new Wikimedia Iraq visual identity. My volunteer work included designing materials for social media, contests, and events organized by Wikimedia Iraq. I use Adobe package for my designs, including Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator for static visual designs, and Adobe After Effects for motion graphics and animated designs.

My Contributions to Wikimedia Iraq

Social media post designs

I contributed to improving the visual quality of content published on social media platforms, including announcements for contests and their results, as well as promotions for both in-person and virtual events.

As I mentioned earlier about using Adobe After Effects for motion designs, a month ago, during Asian Wikipedia Month, We had to publish a post for the contest, So I decided to transform the contest logo from a static design into an interactive version by turning its elements into a short motion, you can find the link here.

Social media story designs

On the Wikimedia Iraq page, I design story series on a regular basis. So far, we have published three series. The first was titled “Wiki in a Minute.” The second, released as part of Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary, was titled “The Strangest Articles on Wikipedia.” The third series was titled “Do You Know?” and was launched in conjunction with a contest about Indonesia organized by Wikimedia Iraq.

Event designs

For event-related designs, I designed various materials required for in-person events, such as posters, brochures, roll-ups, bookmarks, postcards, and other promotional materials.

AUIS (students club)

I designed the official logo for the Wikimedia club at the American University of Sulaymani. The logo concept was inspired by both the Wikimedia Iraq logo, which represents ancient Iraqi civilization, and the university’s logo, which features the sun-a symbol closely associated with Kurdish cultural heritage.

Future aspirations

I hope to continue the work I am doing and expand my contributions across Wiki projects and upcoming events, so that everyone involved in Wikimedia can see and benefit from my contributions.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation