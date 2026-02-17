A1 Radio, Bolga FM champion Gurene Wikipedia

Two prominent media houses, A1 Radio and Bolga FM, have taken active steps to raise awareness about Gurene Wikipedia, a community-driven initiative aimed at preserving and promoting the Gurene language online.

During recent discussions on air, the Project and Logistics Lead, Felicia Ayeti (Wiki username: Amoramah), called for sponsorships; including mobile phones, laptops, and cameras, to strengthen the volunteers’ efforts and broaden the reach of the platform.

Miss Ayeti emphasised that access to these resources is important for documenting and sharing knowledge in local languages.

The radio hosts applauded the volunteers for their dedication and urged indigenes, intellectuals, and regional educational directors to support the project and make use of the growing repository of locally sourced educational materials.

The initiative comes at a time when Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu recently highlighted the importance of teaching primary school pupils in their local languages, emphasizing that early education in native tongues fosters better comprehension, literacy, and cultural preservation.

Community leaders noted that platforms like Gurene Wikipedia can complement these national goals by providing freely accessible content in local languages, helping both educators and learners.

These efforts underscore the community’s commitment to promoting local languages, encouraging volunteerism, and ensuring that technological tools are leveraged to preserve Ghana’s linguistic heritage.

