Apply Now: Scholarships for the Language Diversity Conference 2026 (Deadline: 13 March 2026)

Language preconference group photo Image by Tochiprecious CC BY-SA 4.0

We are excited to announce that scholarship applications are now open for the Language Diversity Conference 2026, taking place 2–4 October 2026 in Accra, Ghana.

The Language Diversity Conference brings together Wikimedians, language activists, technologists, researchers, and community organisers working to strengthen linguistic diversity within and beyond the Wikimedia movement. The conference will focus on collaboration, knowledge exchange, and building sustainable, inclusive language communities.

To ensure broad and equitable participation, we are offering scholarships to support selected attendees with travel and accommodation costs.

Who should apply?

We invite applications from:

Active contributors to Wikimedia language projects

Members of Wikimedia affiliates, thematic groups, and user groups

Individuals working on language revitalization or documentation

Community organizers supporting under-represented languages

Anyone interested in starting a Wikimedia project for their language

Whether you are an experienced contributor or just beginning your Wikimedia journey, we encourage you to apply.

What does the scholarship cover?

Scholarships are intended to offset:

Round-trip travel to Accra, Ghana

Accommodation during the conference

Conference participation costs

Full details about eligibility, coverage, and selection criteria are available on the Meta-Wiki Language Diversity Conference Scholarship page.

We can provide support with the visa process; however, we cannot guarantee timely visa approval. Please ensure you have a valid passport for travel, as passport-related costs are not covered.

Scholarship expectations

Scholarship recipients will be asked to:

Volunteer for at least one shift during the conference

Actively participate in conference sessions and community discussions

Share learnings with their communities after the event

Important deadline

Applications close on 13 March at 23:59 UTC.



This is a firm deadline. Late submissions cannot be accepted, so we strongly encourage applicants to submit early.

How to apply

Complete the online scholarship application form here:

All information provided will be kept confidential and reviewed only by the Scholarship Committee and organising team for the purposes of awarding scholarships and planning travel logistics.

If you have any questions, please contact us at:

languagediversitycon@gmail.com

We look forward to welcoming a diverse group of language advocates and Wikimedians to Accra in October 2026. Join us in building inclusive communities through language.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation