Language and Internationalization/Newsletters/10

Welcome to the January 2026 edition of the Language and internationalization newsletter by the Wikimedia Foundation Wikimedia Language and Product Localization team! This newsletter provides you with quarterly updates on new feature developments, improvements in various language-related technical projects and support work, community meetings, and ideas to get involved in contributing to the projects.

Key highlights

Language Support for New and Existing Projects and Languages

translatewiki.net is a platform for gathering translations of interface messages for Wikimedia and other open-source projects. This quarter, 17 new projects, including Lingua Libre, Broomstick and Lexica, and 2 languages, Shughni [1] and Hyam [2], were added.

In addition, 3 new languages from the African continent, Bole [3], Jju [4] and Bono [5], primarily spoken in Ghana and Nigeria and totaling over 2 million native speakers, were added to MediaWiki. This lays the groundwork for communities to contribute to future Wikimedia projects in their native languages.

Volunteers also made important contributions, including adding Hokkien Hàn-lô writing script [6] and changing numeral symbols in Levantine Arabic’s interface from Eastern Arabic to Western Arabic numerals.[7]

The Capacity Exchange (CapX) platform hosted a Wikimedia Translat-a-thon in partnership with the Language Diversity Hub, bringing together volunteers from around the world to collaboratively translate and localize the CapX tool, documentation, and capacity directory. A key highlight was the Capacity Exchange translation tool, built specifically for this event to make it easier to translate capacities into many languages. Over the course of two weeks, 43 contributors worked together to produce 5,559 translations across 48 languages.[8]

12 languages selected for the Language Diversity Hub mentoring program

The Language Diversity Hub has selected 12 languages (4 with an existing Wikipedia and 8 currently in Incubator) for its 2025-2026 mentorship program, aimed at helping advance their Wikimedia projects. The program will offer personalized mentorship tailored to each community’s needs, technical support around project infrastructure, workflows, and content development, and peer-learning opportunities to connect communities across regions, languages, and stages of growth.[9]

Universal Language Selector rewrite plans

Universal Language Selector (ULS) is a MediaWiki extension. Its main features include language selection, input methods, web fonts, language search, and other language-related settings. The current codebase is quite old and suffers from performance issues.

The goal of the rewrite is to include ULS in MediaWiki core, so it can become the default language selector across MediaWiki, including mobile skins, and provide a more consistent user experience. The rewrite will use the modern Codex design system and extend ULS to offer clearer entry points for other tools or for modifying its behavior. Overall, these changes aim to address existing performance and accessibility issues.[10][11]

Community meetings and events

Sign up to attend the upcoming Language Community Meeting in February 2026.

In case you missed the language community meeting in November 2025, you can catch up by watching the video recording and reading the notes. This meeting was co-organized by the Language and Product Localization team and the Language Diversity Hub and featured over 20 attendees, including contributors from the Wikitongues project and Fante Wikimedia Community, who joined as session presenters.

The ESEAP conference (for the East, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific region) will take place in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on 15–17 May 2026. The focus of this conference will be on language diversity, Indigenous knowledge, minority languages, and technical support.

Get involved

If you are looking for technical tasks, take a look at the easy tasks related to internationalization, localization and translation of MediaWiki on Wikimedia Phabricator.

If you are looking for tools to edit and translate articles and interface messages, you can use Content translation and Special:Translate on Translatewiki.net. These tools make it easier to work with content in different languages. Please share any feedback on the talk pages of these language tools.

References

