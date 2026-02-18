Call for Registration: Language Diversity Hub General Assembly (GA)

A meeting at Wikimania 2026 pre-conference in Nairobi, Kenya

The Language Diversity Hub (LDH) is pleased to invite you to its first General Assembly (GA) a community-wide consultation and engagement space for everyone working on language diversity projects within and beyond the Wikimedia ecosystem.

The Language Diversity Hub is a proposed Wikimedia hub for affiliates and volunteers who are working on new language versions of Wikipedia or other Wikimedia projects. These will typically include indigenous, minority, marginalized and under-resourced language communities.

We warmly welcome both new and experienced volunteers to join us, with a special invitation to contributors working on smaller-language Wikipedia projects. Whether you are just beginning your journey or have been supporting your language community for years, this is an opportunity to connect, collaborate, and strengthen collective efforts around language equity.

We especially encourage those interested in learning more about the Language Diversity Hub, its mission, current initiatives, and pathways for engagement to take part. Participants will gain insight into how the Hub supports underrepresented language communities and explore meaningful ways to contribute, collaborate, and shape its ongoing work.

Date: Saturday, 18 April 2026

Time: 13:00 UTC

Format: Virtual (online)

Open to: All interested community members, affiliates, organizations, and individuals

The General Assembly is designed to:

Share updates on LDH programs, partnerships, and strategic direction

Consult communities on priorities, challenges, and opportunities related to language diversity

Create pathways for participation (e.g. volunteers, language ambassadors, working groups)

Strengthen transparency and accountability to the wider language community



Please note:

The General Assembly is not a governance or decision-making body and does not replace the LDH Steering Committee.

🔗 Registration: https://forms.gle/JMDTz2R5sqJ8JwrV7



Register to participate and spread the word within your networks.

